The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Not looking the least bit tired after a whirlwind weekend, LeBron James scored 32 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers extended their winning streak to seven with a 101-96 victory over the pesky Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.
The Lakers pulled even with Milwaukee for the NBA’s best record at 24-3.
The Hawks kept it close all the way. Rookie Cam Reddish got a look at a tying 3-pointer from the corner, but the shot clanked off the rim.
n Magic 130, Pelicans 119
NEW ORLEANS — Jonathan Isaac had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Orlando handed New Orleans its franchise-record 12th straight loss.
Orlando center Nikola Vucevic returned from a sprained ankle to score 20 points. He played 29 minutes in his first game since Nov. 20. The Magic snapped a three-game losing streak.
n Nets 109, 76ers 89
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Joe Harris had 16 points, and Brooklyn beat Philadelphia.
DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Garrett Temple finished with 13 points for the Nets.
With Joel Embiid out with an upper respiratory illness, Ben Simmons scored 20 points. The 76ers had won five in a row.
n Pacers 107, Hornets 85
INDIANAPOLIS — Reserve guard Aaron Holiday scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter in Indiana’s victory over Charlotte.
Holiday was a point shy of his career high set a month ago at Brooklyn.
n Kings 100, Warriors 79
SAN FRANCISCO — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 25 points, Buddy Hield added 19, and Sacramento routed Golden State.
The Kings won for the fourth time in five games, and shook off a disappointing home loss Friday to the lowly New York Knicks.
n Nuggets 111, Knicks 105
DENVER — Nikola Jokic made a late go-ahead 3-pointer, and finished with scored 25 points to help Denver hold off New York.