The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS — LeBron James had 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Anthony Davis’ absence, and Zion Williamson’s highest-scoring game to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night.
Williamson finished with 35 points, but his largely productive and highlight-filled night was marred somewhat by six turnovers.
Lonzo Ball had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for New Orleans.
n Bucks 93, Hornets 85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, and Milwaukee beat Charlotte for its sixth straight victory.
Brook Lopez added 16 points and seven rebounds for the NBA-leading Bucks. They’ve won 20 of their last 22 games and to improve to 52-8.
Devonte Graham had 17 points for Charlotte.
n Mavericks 111,
Timberwolves 91
MINNEAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Seth Curry scored 27 points, and Dallas rolled past Minnesota with Mavericks star Luka Doncic sitting out with a left thumb sprain.
n Nuggets 133, Raptors 118
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season to lead Denver past short-handed Toronto.
Jokic has 43 triple-doubles in his short career, completing his latest by feeding Jerami Grant on a dunk that helped the Nuggets hand the defending champion Raptors their third straight loss.
Toronto played without Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet for a second straight game, but got a career night from OG Anunoby. He had 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting.
n Kings 106, Pistons 100
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, and Sacramento overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Detroit.
The Kings have won four of five since the All-Star break.
n Wizards 123, Warriors 110
SAN FRANCISCO — Bradley Beal had 34 points, eight assists and a season-best five steals, and Washington won on Golden State’s home court for the first time in six years.
Beal has scored at least 25 points in a franchise-record 18 straight games. He scored 20 in the initial 8:51 of the game and had 27 by halftime, making six of his seven 3-pointers.