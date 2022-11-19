The Associated Press
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Tristan Jarry stopped all 32 shots he faced for his 12th career shutout, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-0 on Saturday night.
Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist, Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel also scored, and Sidney Crosby had two assists for Pittsburgh.
Canadiens 5, Flyers 4, SO
MONTREAL — Cole Caufield scored with 1.9 seconds left to force overtime, and Montreal beat Philadelphia in a shootout.
Caufield scored his second goal of the game, beating Carter Hart with a one-timer from the left side with Montreal goalie Jake Allen off for an extra attacker.
Owen Tippett scored twice for Philadelphia, Travis Sanheim had a goal and an assist, and Hart made 28 saves. The Flyers are 0-4-2 in their last six.
Devils 5, Senators 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Akira Schmid made 25 saves, and New Jersey beat Ottawa for its 12th straight victory.
The Devils are one win away from matching the longest streak in franchise history, set Feb. 26-March 23, 2001.
Bruins 6, Blackhawks 1
BOSTON — David Pastrnak scored two goals as Boston tied the NHL record for most consecutive home wins to open a season with 11 by beating Chicago.
Boston equaled the season-opening home mark set by the Blackhawks in 1963-64 and matched by the Florida Panthers last season.
Blues 6, Ducks 2
ST. LOUIS — Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and three assists as St. Louis won its sixth straight game following a long skid.
The Blues set a record for the longest winning streak in NHL history by a team immediately after losing at least eight in a row in regulation. The Blues dropped a franchise-worst eight consecutive games between Oct. 24-Nov. 8.
Avalanche 4, Capitals 0
WASHINGTON — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves, and defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado beat Washington for a second consecutive victory.
Flames 5, Panthers 4, SO
SUNRISE, Fla. — Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead Calgary over Florida.
Maple Leafs 5, Sabres 2
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves, and Toronto beat Buffalo for the Sabres’ eighth straight loss.
Wings 6, Blue Jackets 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Filip Hronek scored twice in the second period, and Detroit beat Columbus for its second straight road win.
Lightning 3, Predators 2, OT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Steven Stamkos scored a power-play goal in overtime to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over Nashville, and extend its winning streak to a season-high four games.
Stars 5, Islanders 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jamie Benn scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and had two assists, and Dallas beat New York.
Wild 2, Hurricanes 1, OT
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give Minnesota a victory against Carolina.