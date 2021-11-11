When the opportunity to play one more season at Penn State because of the pandemic presented itself to Kelly Jekot, returning to University Park wasn’t the slam-dunk choice that it would seem.
On one hand, she loved the game of basketball and her teammates, making the idea of playing one more year of college basketball an appealing option. On the other, she’d already been through two rehabilitations after tearing her right ACL while at Villanova and tearing her left ACL in January at Penn State, and she wasn’t sure she wanted to risk complicating her future coaching career with a lengthy rehab if something happened again.
However when she thought about her future coaching career, Jekot said she realized the best thing for her long-term goals was the same thing she wanted for the present: to play one more year at Penn State and spend another year learning from coach Carolyn Kieger.
“I want to get into college coaching, and she’d already been helping me in that regard,” said Jekot, who is in her sixth season of college basketball. “So then the decision to play was easy, because I love basketball and Penn State’s all I’ve ever wanted with the people I get to play with. At the same time, I know playing is a risk, but it’s one I’m willing to take.”
So far, Jekot has slowly been working her way back on the court as her body gets itself back to where she was in the nine games she was able to play last season. Jekot has 14 points in 24 minutes of a pair of Nittany Lions wins so far this season.
Her mind, on the other hand, has been preparing for this season long before the Lady Lions got into the gym.
During the offseason, Jekot spent her time as an intern with Kieger’s staff so that she could get a better sense of the things she’d need to know when she trades in her uniform for a whistle. Over the summer, she had a chance to break down film and get a look at some of the technology that Kieger and her assistants use to prepare for upcoming opponents, which has given her a new perspective on the floor.
“Not only will that help me as a coach, but, for this year, I know how we scout and know exactly what they do for our team to be successful,” Jekot said. “I think I think more like a coach and think more like a leader, and that’s something Coach Kieger does with all of her players. Leadership is something we value at Penn State.”
Kieger has certainly appreciated watching Jekot take on more of a leadership role in the early part of the Lady Lions’ season. Since arriving in University Park, Jekot has often led by example, but Kieger’s noticed a new style of her leadership qualities emerge this season.
“I think she’s seeing the game with a different mindset,” Kieger said. “Before, she would have more individual conversations with players to build them up or hold them accountable, and now she’s trying to use her voice on a broader scale. She’s speaking up in the middle of drills and addressing the whole group versus one-on-one conversations.
“She wants to be a leader, and she’s been working on that a lot. It’s been nice to have her learn what it’s like to lead this team through adversity, because at the end of the day, that’s when you need your leaders.”
So far, the Lady Lions haven’t encountered much adversity after a pair of wins over Long Island and Rider, but with the likes of Maryland, Indiana and Michigan waiting in the Big Ten, it’s obvious that much tougher challenges are awaiting Penn State. By the time that part of the schedule arrives, Jekot will find some very receptive ears from her teammates when adversity arrives.
“I have a lot of trust in her, and anything that she says to me, I’m going to listen and try to implement in my game,” Penn State guard Makenna Marisa said. “I know Kelly’s been working a lot with coach Kiegs on being that player that also tries to get into that coaching role, and I have a lot of faith in her.”
Given the environment around her in University Park and the chance to go out with a happier final memory than what she experienced last year, it’s pretty easy to see why Jekot decided one final season in a Penn State uniform would be the best decision for her situation.
“It’s an incredible opportunity. If you told me when I started playing college basketball that I’d still be here after six years, I’d tell you that you’re crazy,” Jekot said. “But coach Kieger gave me this opportunity, and I’m so thankful for this chance to be out there with the girls again.”