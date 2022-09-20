MILL HALL — Cailyn Schall finishes one under-par, 35, at Belles Springs Golf Course for Jersey Shore. Liam McClane ended with a 38 and Carter Girton with 41. Ryan Ault and Jocelyn McCracken tied with the score of 42.
Mikey Felty finished the match with a 38 (two over-par) for Selinsgrove. Gannon Steimling and Sam Wetmiller tied with a score of 42, while Connor Andretta and Mac DeFazio each ended with 48.
The Seals finish the season with a record of 6-1. If the Bulldogs defeat Shamokin on Thursday, Selinsgrove, Central Mountain, and Jersey Shore will all tie for first place.
Jersey Shore 156, Lewisburg 170
at Belles Springs GC (Par 36)
Jersey Shore: Cailyn Schall (35), Liam McClane (38), Carter Girton (41), Ryan Ault (42), Jocelyn McCracken (42).
Selinsgrove: Mikey Felty (38), Gannon Steimling (42), Sam Wetmiller (42), Connor Andretta (48), Mac DeFazio (48).