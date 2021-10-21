JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs scored three straight goals (Connor Cornelius, Peyton Welshans, and Peter Bellomo), two in the second half, after Selinsgrove's Nick Ritter scored off a penalty kick through the first ten minutes of the game.
On a night where they honor their senior class, Jersey Shore ends their season with a record of 5-13. The Seals meanwhile end the regular season with a record of 11-5-1 as they head into the postseason.
First half
S-Nick Ritter (penalty kick), 10'; JS-Connor Cornelius (penalty kick), 32'.
Second half
JS-Peyton Welshans, 58'; JS-Peter Bellomo, 60'.
Shots: S 14-8. Corners: S 7-1. Saves: Jersey Shore 10 (Gage Thomas); Selinsgrove 3 (Jonah Erb).