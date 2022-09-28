SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove got a victory from Siena Rodgers at No. 1 singles and split the doubles matches in a tight setback to Jersey Shore.
Rodgers dropped just three games in a straight-set win at No. 3 singles. The Seals' team of McKenna Ulery and Evie Hostetter won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles.
Jersey Shore 3, Selinsgrove 2
Singles
Zeta Blesh (JS) def. Eden Miller, 6-3, 6-0; Teresa Temple (JS) def. Alaina Liesenfield, 6-3, 7-5; Siena Rodgers (Sel) def. Jocelyn Sproat, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
Ellie Gundy/Bree Weaver (JS) def. Evelyn Hostetter/Alexa Joiner, 6-1, 7-5; McKenna Ulery/Evie Hostetter (Sel) def. Catie Lugg/Audra Eaton 6-4, 6-2.