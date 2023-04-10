MILTON — Tyler Geiswite and Deven Shoemaker won the second doubles game in three sets, including a 10-8 tiebreaker in the third set, to give the Black Panthers their lone match point. Milton falls to 0-7 overall, and 0-6 in HAC-I play.
Jersey Shore 4, Milton 1
Singles
Eli Bower (JS) def. Trace Witter 6-0, 6-0; Ryder Fink (JS) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel 6-1, 6-0; Brennan Smith (JS) won by forfeit.
Doubles
Dierk Stetts & Jared Palski (JS) def. Gaven Russell & Keegan Gill 6-4, 6-4; Tyler Geiswite & Deven Shoemaker (M) def. Chris Wilson & Chase Hensler 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8 TB).