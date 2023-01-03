JERSEY SHORE — Peyton Dincher scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to key Jersey Shore's surge for a HAC-I win.
Lewisburg (5-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-I) trailed 17-14 at halftime before the host Bulldogs (4-2 overall, 1-0 HAC-I) scored 27 second-half points.
Green Dragons freshman Maddy Moyers scored a team-best 12 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, while Sophie Kilbride added nine points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Jersey Shore 44, Lewisburg 37
Lewisburg (5-2, 0-1) 37
Maddie Materne 0 1-2 1, Sydney Bolinsky 2 1-2 5, Maddy Moyers 6 0-1 12, Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2, Sophie Kilbride 4 0-2 9, Teagan Osunde 2 0-0 4, Keeley Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 2-7 37.
3-point goals: Kilbride.
Did not score: Addy Shedleski.
Jersey Shore (4-2, 1-0) 44
Peyton Dincher 10 2-2 23, Calyn Schall 1 0-0 2, Joselyn McCracken 3 6-10 12, Celia Shemory 1 1-2 3, Rachel Lorson 1 0-0 2, Jaymison Stellfox 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 11-16 44.
3-point goals: Dincher.
Did not score: Sophie Stover, Rayne Herritt.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;10;4;13;10 — 37
Jersey Shore;8;9;15;12 — 44