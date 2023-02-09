JERSEY SHORE — Peyton Dincher led the Bulldogs in scoring with 11 points during the HAC-I contest.
Cailyn Schall drained two triples, and ended with 10 points as Jersey Shore (17-4 overall, 8-2 HAC-I).
The Bulldogs outscored the Seals 23-4 in the second quarter as they took a 32-8 lead at the halftime break.
Alyssa Latsha scored seven points for Selinsgrove (5-16, 1-9), while Shaela Kruskie and Kristen Shaffer each had five points.
Jersey Shore 45, Selinsgrove 22
Jersey Shore (17-4) 45
Peyton Dincher 4 2-2 11; Sophie Stover 3 0-0 8; Cailyn Schall 4 0-0 10; Jocelyn McCracken 3 2-4 8; Celia Shemory 4 0-0 8. Totals: 18 4-6 45.
3-point goals: Schall 2, Stover 2, Dincher.
Did not score: Rayne Herritt, Hannah Heaton, Isabella Fleegle, Rachel Lorson, Paige Wheary, Jaymison Stellfox.
Selinsgrove (5-16) 22
Erika Piepszowski 1 0-0 2; Murphy O'Brien 1 0-0 3; Alyssa Latsha 3 1-4 7; Shaela Kruskie 2 0-2 5; Kristen Shaffer 2 1-6 5. Totals: 9 2-12 22.
3-point goals: Kruskie, O'Brien.
Did not score: Grace Morrone, Natalie Howell, Haylee Nava, Hanna Presgraves.
Score by quarters
Selinsgrove;4;4;6;8 — 22
Jersey Shore;9;23;11;2 — 45