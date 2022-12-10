MILTON — Peyton Dincher and Cailyn Schall each finished with 13 points as Jersey Shore cruised over the Black Panthers.
The Black Panthers (1-3) were held to just four points at halftime.
Brianna Gordner scored seven points on the night for Milton, while the other six points came from Camryn Hoover (3), Emma King (2), and Addison Murray (1).
Jersey Shore 47, Milton 13
Jersey Shore (1-1) 47
Peyton Dincher 5 0-0 13; Sophie Stover 1 0-0 2; Rayne Herritt 2 1-1 5; Cailyn Schall 6 0-1 13; Jocelyn McCracken 2 0-0 4; Rachel Lorson 3 2-3 8; Jaymison Stellfox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-5 47.
3-point goals: Dincher 3, Schall.
Did not score: Isabella Fleegle, Celia Shemory.
Milton (1-3) 13
Emma King 1 0-0 2; Addison Murray 0 1-2 1; Brianna Gordner 3 1-6 7; Camryn Hoover 1 1-1 3. Totals: 10 3-9 13.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Kiley Long, Kyleigh Snyder, Tori Gordner.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;23;11;6;7 — 47
Milton;2;2;4;5 — 13