DANVILLE —
Jersey Shore 49, Danville 35
Jersey Shore (7-2) 49
Peyton Dincher 5 6-8 17; Sophia Stover 1 0-0 3; Rayne Herritt 1 0-1 2; Cailyn Schall 3 1-3 8; Jocelyn McCracken 5 2-3 12; Celia Shemory 1 1-2 3; Rachel Lorson 1 0-0 2; Paige Wheary 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 8-13 62.
3-point goals: Dincher, Schall, Stover.
Did not score: Jaymison Stellfox.
Danville (5-7) 35
Lucy Pickel 3 0-0 6; Theresa Amarante 2 1-2 6; Ella DeWald 5 1-6 13; Maddie Merrill 1 2-2 4; Maddie Sauers 3 0-0 6. Totals: 14 4-10 35.
3-point goals: DeWald 2, Amarante.
Did not score: Grace Everett, Myleigh Seese.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore;4;16;13;16 — 49
Danville;5;9;10;11 — 35