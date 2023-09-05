JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs defeat Milton in the HAC-I contest on Tuesday afternoon. Jersey Shore clinched the match by sweeping all three singles games in straight sets.
Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0
Singles
Peyton Dincher (JS) def. Lydia Crawford 6-0, 6-1; Celia Shemory (JS) def. Abbey Kitchen 6-0, 6-0; Addison Koch (JS) def. Kyleigh Snyder 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Rahel Hartman & Jaymisa Stellfox (JS) def. Jordan Hackenberg & Aubree Carl 6-0, 6-1; Josie Gerst & Addy Bower (JS) def. Emma King & Emily Waltman 4-6, 6-1, 10-8.