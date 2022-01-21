JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs outscored the Mustangs 40-5 in the first half of Jersey Shore's HAC-I win.
Payton Dincher finished with 15 points for the Bulldogs (6-5, 5-3), hitting three 3-pointers.
Sara Walter (5 points), Sage Phillips (4), and Chloe Sauer (4) combined for 13 points for the Mustangs (0-12, 0-10).
Jersey Shore 52, Midd-West 19
Jersey Shore (6-5) 52
Payton Dincher 4 2-4 15, Cailyn Schall 1 0-0 2, Sophia Kauffman 1 0-0 2, Jacelyn McCracken 3 2-2 8, Celia Shemory 3 0-0 6, Jaymison Stellfox 2 0-0 4, Rachel Larson 3 0-0 7, Paige Wheary 1 0-0 2, Natalie Haigni 1 0-2 2, Falasha Gallman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 4-8 52.
3-point goals: Dincher 3, Larson.
Did not score: Katrina King, Rayne Herritt, Devon Walker, Sophia Stover, Isabella Fleegle, Hannah Heaver.
Midd-West (0-12) 19
McKennin Voss 1 0-0 2, Sara Walter 2 0-0 5, Sage Phillips 2 0-0 4, Chloe Sauer 1 2-2 4, Samantha Zechman 1 0-0 2, Lana Kratzer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 2-2 19.
3-point goals: Walter.
Did not score: Emily Kline, Alyssa Deubner, Carmyn Markley.
Score by quarters
Midd-West;0;5;4;10 — 19
Jersey Shore;24;16;8;4 — 52