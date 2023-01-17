JERSEY SHORE — Peyton Dincher scored 12 of her 25 points as part of a 24-point second quarter for the Bulldogs, leading to the HAC-I victory.
Jersey Shore (10-2, 5-0) won its ninth consecutive game, and took a two-game lead in the division. Sophia Stover knocked down five triples for 15 points in the win.
Lily Fatool (17 points), Paige Fausey (11), and Blaire Balestrini (10) all scored in double figures for Shikellamy (5-9, 3-2).
Jersey Shore 60, Shikellamy 54
Jersey Shore (10-2) 60
Peyton Dincher 6 12-13 25; Sophia Stover 5 0-0 15; Cailyn Schall 2 0-1 6; Jocelyn McCracken 4 0-0 8; Celia Shemory 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 14-16 60.
3-point goals: Stover 5, Schall 2, Dincher.
Did not score: Rayne Herritt, Jaymison Stellfox.
Shikellamy (5-9) 54
Lily Fatool 6 2-2 17; Cassi Ronk 4 0-0 8; Blaire Balestrini 5 0-0 10; Paige Fausey 3 5-9 11; Allison Minnier 2 2-2 6; Olivia Solomon 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 9-13 54.
3-point goals: Fatool 3.
Did not score: None.
Score by quarters
Shikellamy;15;11;15;13 — 54
Jersey Shore;14;24;16;6 — 60