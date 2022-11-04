JERSEY SHORE — Brady Jordan threw three touchdown passes and ran for three more scores — all in the first half — as unbeaten Jersey Shore blitzed Shamokin in a District 4 Class 4A semifinal Friday, 63-12, at Thompson Street Stadium.
The top-seeded Bulldogs (11-0) rolled up 402 yards of offense, including 283 on the ground, to advance to next week's title game. They will host No. 3 Selinsgrove, a 30-0 winner at Milton, in the other semifinal.
Hadyn Packer keyed Jersey Shore's rushing attack, gaining 111 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, while Jordan added 65 rushing yards. Kooper Peacock caught all three of Jordan's scoring passes, totaling 59 yards.
Shamokin (5-6), which trailed 49-0 at halftime, got on the scoreboard with 4:11 to play in the third quarter. Ryder Zulkowski hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brett Nye. The Indians' senior quarterback was 8-of-20 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted twice by the Bulldogs' Connor Griffin.
Knowledge Artis-Jones capped the game's scoring with a 27-yard TD run with 6:02 to play. Shamokin's rushing leader gained 96 yards on 25 carries, and the team finished with 238 yards.
Jersey Shore, which averages 58.3 points per game, scored three times in the opening six minutes Friday. Jordan ran for a 2-yard touchdown just 45 seconds in, then threw passes to Peacock for 33- and 21-yard TDs. After Tate Sechrist returned a blocked punt 7 yards for a 28-0 lead, Jordan and Peacock hooked up again for a 5-yard touchdown.
The Bulldogs scored their first 35 points in an 8-minute, 40-second span.
In the second quarter, Jordan ran for 28- and 20-yard touchdowns on consecutive series, scoring the TDs less than 3 minutes apart.
The Indians kept Jersey Shore from adding to its lead for a span of 15 minutes, 20 seconds bridging the second and third quarters, including 8 minutes of running clock. Zulkowski's touchdown catch averted the shutout late in the third, but the Bulldogs answered with Packer's 3-yard TD bolt not even a minute later to lead 56-6.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A SEMIFINAL
Jersey Shore 63, Shamokin 12
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Shamokin (5-6);0;0;6;6 — 12
Jersey Shore (11-0);35;14;7;7 — 63
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Brady Jordan 2 run (Breck Miller kick), 11:15
JS-Kooper Peacock 33 pass from Jordan (Miller kick), 8:57
JS-Peacock 21 pass from Jordan (Miller kick), 6:11
JS-Tate Sechrist blocked punt return (Miller kick), 4:33
JS-Peacock 5 pass from Jordan (Miller kick), 3:20
Second quarter
JS-Jordan 28 run (Miller kick), 9:11
JS-Jordan 20 run (Miller kick), 6:35
Third quarter
S-Ryder Zulkowski 28 pass from Brett Nye (pass failed), 4:11
JS-Hadyn Packer 3 run (Miller kick), 3:15
Fourth quarter
JS-Brodie Herr 4 run (Miller kick), 9:43
S-Knowledge Artis-Jones 27 run (pass failed), 6:02
TEAM STATISTICS
;S;JS
First downs;12;13
Rushes-yards;36-123;30-283
Passing yards;115;119
Comp.-att.-int.;8-20-2;5-6-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-11;11-67
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Knowledge Artis-Jones 25-96, TD; Jayce Ginck 2-15; Blake Hockenbrock 5-9; Chase Pensyl 1-2; Brett Nye 3-1. Jersey Shore: Hadyn Packer 7-111, TD; Brady Jordan 7-65, 3 TDs; Tate Sechrist 2-52; Gabe Andrus 3-36; Elijah Jordan 6-24; Brodie Herr 3-2, TD; Jerrin Loomis 1-1; Paul Hale 1-(-8).
PASSING — Shamokin: Nye 8-20-2, 115 yards, TD. Jersey Shore: B. Jordan 5-6-0, 119 yards, 3 TDs.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Ryder Zulkowski 5-85, TD; Colton Lynch 2-23; Pensyl 1-7. Jersey Shore: Kooper Peacock 3-59, 3 TDs; Peyton Samar 1-31, Connor Griffin 1-29.