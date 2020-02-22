COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin seemed to be in good shape Friday night during a District 4 Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal.
The Indians held a 12-point halftime lead, had held Jersey Shore’s Trevor Gee scoreless.
It turned out Jersey Shore was just getting warmed up.
The Bulldogs (13-10) turned up the heat defensively — bogging down Shamokin’s balanced offensive attack — while Nate Ewing and Gee combined for 35 second-half points in a 69-56 triumph for Jersey Shore.
“All we talked about at halftime was defense,” said Jersey Shore coach Scott Monroe.
“We preached all week in practice about staying disciplined. The first half, we let Shamokin do whatever it wanted to, and in the second half, we did exactly what we had game planned to do. I told the guys, ‘If you play defense, you can win this game.’”
The Bulldogs got the message loud and clear, roaring out of halftime’s gate with a 22-4 third quarter run, and limiting Shamokin to one field goal.
Gee accounted for 13 of Shore’s 22 points in the run.
After Shamokin scored the first four points of the fourth quarter, Shore ripped off 11 points in a row to build a 13-point lead (57-44).
The Indians were shell shocked, and the Purple Palace was reduced to silence save for the corner of the gym behind the Jersey Shore bench.
“I don’t know (what happened),” said Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman. “The second half, that wasn’t the team I was used to seeing.”
It seemed improbable the game would turn on a dime. The Indians roared to a quick 11-3 advantage, held Ewing to two first-quarter points and saw Brent Reed account for seven in a row in that opening salvo.
Even as Ewing scored 12 points in the second quarter and helped pull Shore within six (24-18), the Indians (16-7) countered with seven scorers tallying 24 points. Dominic Michaels capped the Shamokin second with a 3-pointer before halftime, while Reed, Mason Filarski and Matt Schiccitano combined for 23 first-half points.
Shamokin had held Gee without a point.
“He (Gee) was a point of emphasis for us,” Zimmerman said. “We knew their scoring would come from Ewing and Gee. In the second half, we just couldn’t stop it.”
“He’s been the glue that’s kept us together,” Monroe said of Gee, who finished with 20 points. “He did a phenomenal job. All of them did a phenomenal job. I’m so proud of all of them.”
Ewing led all scorers with a game-high 29 points in victory.
Filarski led Shamokin with 16 points in defeat, with Reed chipping in 11 and Schiccitano eight.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINAL
JERSEY SHORE 69, SHAMOKIN 56
Jersey Shore (13-10) 69
Nate Ewing 9 9-13 29; Tanner Lorson 1 4-7 6; Terrance Stetts 0 1-2 1; Alec Carpenter 1 1-2 4; Trevor Gee 9 0-2 20; Cayden Hess 3 0-0 6; Damian Williams 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 16-28 69.
3-point goals: Ewing 2, Gee 2, Carpenter.
Did not score: Tristan Gallick.
Shamokin (16-7) 56
Joe Masser 2 3-6 7; Dominic Michaels 1 0-0 3; Matt Schiccitano 3 2-4 8; Joey Tarr 2 0-0 6; Mason Filarski 6 3-5 16; Collin Seedor 2 1-1 5; Brent Reed 4 2-3 11. Totals 20 11-19 56.
3-point goals: Tarr 2, Michaels, Reed, Filarski.
Did not score: Aaron Frasch.
Score by quarters
Jersey Shore 6 18 22 23 — 69
Shamokin 12 24 4 16 — 56