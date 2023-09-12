SELINSGROVE — Cailyn Schall and Carter Girton each finished in the mid-to-high 30s for the Bulldogs during the HAC-I match at Susquehanna Valley CC on Tuesday afternoon. Jersey Shore keeps their undefeated season alive by edging out the Braves by two strokes.
Luke Fatool and Mason Farrell each scored a 40 for Shikellamy, while Christian and Eben Kisner respectfully finished with a 41 and 47.
Jersey Shore 166, Shikellamy 168
at Susquehanna Valley Country Club
Jersey Shore: Cailyn Schall, 35; Carter Girton, 37; Ryan Ault, 44; Jocelyn McCracken, 50.
Shikellamy: Luke Fatool and Mason Farrell, 40; Christian Kisner, 41; Eben Kisner, 47.