SUNBURY — Shikellamy's Megan Strohecker started with a first-set win but was ultimately edged in a tiebreaker as Jersey Shore swept the Braves 5-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference girls tennis Monday.
Celia Shemory took the second singles match by winning a super tiebreaker 10-7 after splitting the first two sets against Strohecker. The Bulldogs' Peyton Dincher and Ella Gerst took the other singles match by sweeping both sets.
Rahel Hartman and Brenna Porter won the first doubles game for the Bulldogs, while Anna Lonks and Jaymison Stellfox won the second doubles game via forfeit.
Jersey Shore 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Peyton Dincher (JS) def. Allison Minnier, 6-2, 6-1; Celia Shemory (JS) def. Megan Strohecker, 2-6, 6-5, 10-7 TB; Ella Gerst (JS) def. Sabrina Doebler, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
Rahel Hartman & Brenna Porter (JS) def. Shannon Sprenkle & Maggie Johnson, 6-1, 6-1; Anna Lonks & Jaymison Stellfox (JS) won via forefit.