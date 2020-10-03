SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove’s performance on Friday night can be best described by what didn’t happen.
Selinsgrove didn’t allow Jersey Shore quarterback Branden Wheary to settle into an early rhythm, and the Seals kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard in the first quarter.
Unfortunately for the Seals, the Bulldogs returned the favor for all four quarters.
Jersey Shore shut out Selinsgrove, 33-0, at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium to stay undefeated on the year.
Selinsgrove forced Wheary to throw his first interception this season as Seals linebacker Brandon Hile read Wheary’s eyes on a late pass over the middle and tipped the ball into Teague Hoover’s waiting arms. The Seals were unable to capitalize on the first-quarter miscue as the Bulldogs quickly forced another turnover.
The Seals’ defense held when it mattered in the first quarter as the Bulldogs spent much of the quarter on the plus side of the field but couldn’t convert the advantageous field position into points.
“Early on, defensively, we were playing very well against an offensive that is averaging something like 51 points per game,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said.
However, that all changed in one play early in the second quarter as Cayden Hess gained a step on his defender down the sideline and Wheary connected. Wheary had missed on a similar throw in the first quarter but given a second chance, he found his target for a 40-yard score and a 7-0 Jersey Shore lead.
Jersey Shore’s defense had been similarly stingy early, swarming the Selinsgrove backfield soon after the ball was snapped and a quick punt gave the ball back to an offense rounding into form.
Keeping the ball on the ground and converting a short 4th-and-1 near the end zone, the Bulldogs quickly scored on an eight-yard run from Owen Anderson to double their lead to 14-0.
“We had a couple silly penalties defensively that gave them first downs, extended drives, and the wheels kind of came off a little bit,” Hicks added.
Hess and Wheary connected for a second time in the closing minutes of the half to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead at the half.
However, in the final minute of the half, Coy Bastian called his own number on a run, breaking tackles for a 20-yard gain that served as something of a harbinger for the second half.
Incorporating short passes into the offense, the Seals found success late in the third quarter, getting the ball out of Bastian’s hands before the Bulldogs’ defense had an opportunity to provide pressure. Bastian found a willing target in Brett Foor as the two worked the ball deep into Bulldogs territory as the game clicked into the fourth quarter.
While the drive eventually stalled on a missed fourth-down attempt, the drive accounted for most of Bastian’s 46 passing yards.
“In the second half, we did find a little bit of success but we’ve got to be able to maintain that and keep an offense like (Jersey Shore) off the field,” Hicks said.
Jersey Shore was a consistent threat after the first quarter as Wheary added a third touchdown pass early in the second half and Cam Allison topped 100 yards on the ground, finishing with 115.
JERSEY SHORE 33, SELINSGROVE 0
Jersey Shore (4-0) 0 21 12 0 – 33
Selinsgrove (1-3) 0 0 0 0 – 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
JS – Cayden Hess 40 pass from Branden Wheary (Cam Allison kick)
JS – Owen Anderson 8 run (Allison kick)
JS – Hess 8 pass from Wheary (Allison kick)
Third quarter
JS – Kooper Peacock 17 pass from Wheary (kick failed)
JS – Hayden Packer 3 run (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
JS Sel
First downs 19 4
Rushes-yards 53-186 29-38
Passing 11-24-1 7-22-2
Passing yards 169 46
Penalties-yards 6-55 6-49
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Cam Allison 21-115; Hayden Packer 9-29, TD; Brady Jordan 9-22; Owen Anderson 4-24, TD; Branden Wheary 3-(-11); Nick Williams 2-9; Kooper Peacock 2-9; Cayden Hess 1-1; Donald Steinbacher 1-0; Team 1-(-12). Selinsgrove: Coy Bastian 14-23; Teague Hoover 5-(-3); Ryan Straub 4-8; Brandon Hile 4-(-1); Ryan Aument 1-1; Jack Hawn 1-0.
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Wheary 11-24-1, for 169 yards, 3 TDs. Selinsgrove: Bastian 7-22-2, for 46 yards.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Hess 5-78, 2 TDs; Peacock 3-46, TD; Anderson 2-31; Dalton Dungan 1-14. Selinsgrove: Brett Foor 4-39; Nate Aument 2-(-1); Scott Kissinger 1-8.