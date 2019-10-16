The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG – Parker Miller scored with four minutes left in the game off an assist from Connor Cornelius to lead Jersey Shore to a 2-1 win over Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer action on Tuesday.
Dylan Linn scored on a free kick for the Wildcats (2-13-2, 1-8-2).
Jersey Shore improves to 8-8-1, 5-5-1.
Jersey Shore 2, Mifflinburg 1
First half
JS-Luke Maneval, 28:00; Miff-Dylan Linn (free kick), 12:00.
Second half
JS-Parker MIller (Conner Cornelius), 4:00.
Shots: Miff, 11-7; Corners: Miff, 8-2. Saves: Mifflinburg (Ryder Mauer), 2; Jersey Shore (Ross Fuller), 3.