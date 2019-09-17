The Daily Item
MIFFLINBURG — Abby Underhill won her match at No. 1 singles, but the Wildcats fell to Jersey Shore in girls tennis action on Monday.
Underhill beat Natalie Charnego, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to pick up Mifflinburg’s (0-9) only victory over the match.
Jersey Shore 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Abby Underhill (Miff) def. Natalie Charnego 3-6, 6-2, 7-5; Riley Frazier (JS) def. Kiara Gilroy 7-6 (7-3), 7-5; Miranda Schneider (JS) def. Rockell Keister 7-6 (7-4), 6-2
Doubles
Sam Machmer-Hailey Stetts (JS) def. Amber Leitzel-Kylie Vasbinder 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Emilee Stetts-Gabby Bellamo (JS) def. Sylvia Rishel-Tayah Lamey 6-0, 6-0.
n Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — The No. 2 doubles team of Audrey Harer and Sofia Waughen won for the Green Dragons in the loss to the Lancers.
Harer and Waughen beat Marina Diggs and Mia Blas, 7-5, 7-5 (7-4) for Lewisburg (1-11).
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
Singles
Kaitlyn Savidge (Loy) def. Hannah Castellen, 6-0, 6-0; Melina Voucolo (Loy) def. Bekah Vance, 6-2, 6-1; Abbie Machmer (Loy) def. Becca Brown, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
Sarah Hall-Bella Barone (Loy) def. Liv Manner-Ayra Tufail, 6-1, 6-4; Audrey Harer-Sofia Waughen (Lew) def. Marina Diggs-Mia Blas, 7-5, 7-6 (7-4).