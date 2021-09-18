SELINSGROVE — Jersey Shore managed to run 51 plays to just 19 for Lewisburg in the first half of Saturday night's game, and the Bulldogs had 254 yards to just 99 for the Green Dragons, yet only led by five points.
That was mainly due to a pair of turnovers, a safety given up, and settling for two field goals as well as a missed field goal.
Those offensive numbers continued in the second half, but unfortunately for the Green Dragons, the Bulldogs were able to better capitalize in the second half.
Jersey Shore ran away from Lewisburg in the second half en route to a 47-8 victory.
"We did a good job in the first half, and our guys understood what was going on," said Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks. "We definitely got tired during the second half, and it showed.
"Our guys fought and kept competing, but as things continued to roll, we had a few guys get hurt and some young guys out there, and it really showed."
Jersey Shore's hurry-up offense producing 97 offensive plays and 528 yards of offense. Perhaps more significantly, the Bulldogs completely shut down Lewisburg defensively, holding the Green Dragons to negative-20 rushing yards and just 120 yards of offense, of which 68 came on a single play — the Green Dragons' lone touchdown of the game.
The Bulldogs were forced to punt and were intercepted on their first two drives of the game before Hadyn Packer scored his first of three touchdowns on the night on the Bulldogs' third possession to put Jersey Shore up 7-0.
Lewisburg then got its lone touchdown of the game when Wade Young found Owen Ordonez for a 68-yard touchdown reception near the end of the first quarter that made it 7-6 after the PAT was blocked.
The Bulldogs then settled for a 20-yard field goal by Breck Miller on their next drive.
Lewisburg got a safety when Brady Jordan was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the Bulldogs' next possession, making it 10-8.
Lewisburg intercepted a Jordan pass on the Bulldogs' next drive. After the Bulldogs got the ball back, Miller made another 20-yard field goal to put Jersey Shore ahead 13-8 at halftime.
The Bulldogs began to capitalize on their scoring chances while allowing Lewisburg very little offensively in the second half. The Green Dragons managed just 21 total yards in the second half, while Jersey Shore scored on five of its seven second-half possessions, with a lost fumble and missed field goal accounting for the other two.
"We emphasized to keep playing our game for 48 minutes and not to flinch," said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish. " I think Coach Wicks is doing a great job at Lewisburg. We were concerned about them because they've got a pair of Division I commits out there and they're good. We challenged our guys to be ready because Lewisburg is for real, and we kept with it."
JERSEY SHORE 47, LEWISBURG 8
Jersey Shore (4-0);7;6;20;14 — 47
Lewisburg (0-3);6;2;0;0 — 8
First quarter
JS-Hadyn Packer 2 run (Breck Miller kick)
L-Owen Ordonez 68 pass from Wade Young (kick blocked)
Second quarter
JS-FG, Miller 20
L-TEAM Safety (intentional grounding penalty called in end zone)
JS-FG, Miller 20
Third quarter
JS-Packer 3 run (run failed)
JS-Elijah Jordan 2 run (Miller kick)
JS-Jordan 4 run (Miller kick)
Fourth quarter
JS-Packer 4 run (Miller kick)
JS-Tate Sechrist 7 run (Miller kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;JS;L
First downs;33;4
Rushes-net yards;71-351;20-(-20)
Passing yards;177;140
Passing;12-26-2;8-21-3
Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;10-63;8-77
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Elijah Jordan 23-114, 2 TDs; Hadyn Packer 15-117, 3 TDs; Brady Jordan 10-38; Gabe Andrus 8-21; Tate Sechrist 7-38, TD; Kooper Peacock 4-9; Dathan Tyson 2-(-2); Karter Peacock 1-9; Cayden Hess 1-7. Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 9-3; Wade Young 6-(-22); Jeremiah Davis 3-(-2); Cam Michaels 2-1.
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Jordan 12-26-2, 177 yards. Lewisburg: Young 8-21-3, 140 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Connor Griffin 4-55; Hess 3-45; Peacock 3-31; Nicholas Williams 2-46. Lewisburg: Michaels 3-63; Owen Ordonez 2-72, TD; Charles Landis 2-3; Devin Bodden 1-2.