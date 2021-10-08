DANVILLE — After the hottest start its program enjoyed this millennium, Milton football has run headlong into the challenging part of its schedule.
The most difficult of those opponents made a visit Friday, and Jersey Shore showed why it’s ranked at the top of Class 4A.
The unbeaten Bulldogs dominated the Black Panthers, 62-7, to clinch their fourth consecutive Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title.
“(Jersey Shore) controlled the line of scrimmage, and we struggled to do some things offensively,” Milton coach Phil Davis said. “We struggled in the passing game, too. We have a lot of work to do to clean some things up, but we’ll be OK. It’s one game, and they’re a really good team.”
The no-huddle offense Jersey Shore (7-0) utilized for all 48 minutes took a toll on Milton’s stamina, especially for their two-way starters.
Even with a running clock for the entire second half, the Bulldogs ran a whopping 70 plays on offense, amassing 462 total yards — 302 on the ground and 160 through the air. Junior quarterback Brady Jordan completed nine of 16 pass attempts for 153 yards and three touchdowns, while also scoring from 52 yards out on the ground late in the third quarter.
“Their offense is designed to wear their opponents down, and they certainly do a good job at that,” Davis said. "They don’t slow it down, and they don’t take a break. That’s the system they run, and they’re really good at it. We don’t have a ton of guys going both ways, but even if we don’t, our defense was still on the field tonight and I think we just got worn out. That’s something we have to fix and get better at.
"I told our guys after the game that I thought they didn’t quit at all and played hard the entire game. We kept battling all four quarters, and I think that’s great. We could’ve easily cashed it in but we didn’t. We put ourselves in some bad spots defensively because of our offensive inefficiencies.”
Kooper Peacock was integral for the defending state runners-up, catching three passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also scoring on a 4-yard run in the first quarter, making it a 14-0 game.
“He’s been great,” Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish said of Peacock. “On that one run, he just got loose from a guy. Hopefully he keeps making those big plays for us. There is other ways we have planned for him to be utilized in our offense that really haven’t come out these last couple weeks. There’s some skills he has that point differential and a run flow might not allow for.”
Jersey Shore also received solid output on special teams, as kicker Breck Miller was responsible for 12 of the Bulldogs’ points — six extra points and field goals from 43 and 27 yards. Through just seven games, he has scored 57 points in his junior campaign, most among all District 4 kickers.
“He’s pretty strong,” Gravish said of Miller. “He was a soccer player before, but now he’s made football his full-time sport. He’s not far from a starting spot as a cornerback or a wideout, as well. He’s talented in more ways than kicking, and his future is pretty bright for us.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs zeroed in on stopping Milton’s freshman phenom, running back Chris Doyle, who entered the game with 825 yards and nine touchdowns on 98 carries.
Doyle was held to 20 yards on 14 attempts against a Jersey Shore defense that is allowing a mere 8.9 points per game.
Instead, the Black Panthers (5-2) were led by senior Ashton Canelo, who gained 56 yards on 10 carries, including Milton’s lone touchdown. He had a 13-yard TD with 9:02 to play in the fourth quarter.
“The problem tonight was that we got beat at the line of scrimmage," Davis said. "We really struggled to run the ball most of the first half and then into the second half. We have to clean some things up with our line. It doesn’t matter who is running the ball if we can’t block for them.”
JERSEY SHORE 62, MILTON 7
Jersey Shore (7-0);14;23;11;14 — 62
Milton (5-2);0;0;0;7 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Kooper Peacock 21 pass from Brady Jordan (Breck Miller kick), 8:03
JS-Ko. Peacock 4 run (Miller kick), 3:03
Second quarter
JS-FG, Miller 43, 8:34
JS-Cayden Hess 23 pass from B. Jordan (Miller kick), 5:37
JS-Elijah Jordan 6 run (Miller kick), 3:33
JS-Ko. Peacock 43 pass from B. Jordan (kick failed), 1:10
Third quarter
JS-FG, Miller 27, 4:57
JS-B. Jordan 52 run (Karter Peacock pass from Hess), 2:02
Fourth quarter
JS-Gabe Andrus 11 run (Miller kick), 11:53
M-Ashton Canelo 13 run (Trace Witter kick), 9:02
JS-Nick Williams 13 run (Miller kick), 4:22
TEAM STATISTICS
;JS;M
First downs;25;9
Rushing-yards;43-302;45-135
Passing yards;160;20
Comp.-att.-int.;9-17-1;4-9-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;10-79;6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Elijah Jordan 18-134, TD; Hayden Packer 11-65; Brady Jordan 4-63, TD; Gabe Andrus 5-25, TD; Nick Williams 1-13, TD; Kooper Peacock 3-7, TD; Dathan Tyson 1-(-5). Milton: Ashton Canelo 10-56, TD; Xzavier Minium 6-43; Chris Doyle 14-20; Christopher Aviles-Robles 8-16; Dillan Ando 2-9; Dominic Lytle 2-8; Mason Rowe 1-6; Izayah Minium 1-(-1); Team 1-(-22).
PASSING — Jersey Shore: B. Jordan 9-16-1, 153 yards, 3 TDs; Jerrin Loomis 1-1-0, 7 yds. Milton: X. Minium 4-8-1, 20 yards; I. Minium 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Ko. Peacock 3-75, 2 TDs; Cayden Hess 3-73, TD; Peyton Whitman 1-7; Packer 1-4; Connor Griffin 1-1. Milton: Peyton Rearick 2-15; Canelo 2-5.