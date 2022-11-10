JERSEY SHORE — Stopping or even containing Jersey Shore’s high-powered, hurry-up offense is no easy task. Most teams over the past handful of years have failed to do so.
For just over a half Thursday night, however, Selinsgrove managed to largely bottle up the unbeaten Bulldogs. The Seals just ran out of gas, as Jersey Shore scored two touchdowns late in the third quarter and tacked on another in the fourth to clinch a fifth consecutive District 4 Class 4A championship with a 35-7 win.
“We rallied to the football and played very well defensively in the first half, but their defense is just that good and we struggled to move the ball and get first downs,” said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks. “In the second half, you could see that tempo offense started to wear on our defense, and that’s why they run that tempo. When we were fresh, I thought we played well, but they just wore us down.”
Thursday marked the ninth time in the last 10 seasons that Selinsgrove and Jersey Shore met in the district playoffs, including the eighth time in the title game. Selinsgrove, which had lost to Jersey Shore 63-0 back in Week 3, served early notice that it not only wouldn’t be blown out but that the Seals were there to compete and win.
“We knew our opponent had great players, and they got some players back that weren’t there the first time we played them, so we knew it wouldn’t be easy,” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish. “We’ve been preaching all year that we’re going to find a test real soon, and we found it tonight. We had to shuffle some things around a bit, some formations, and we went with some different formations that we haven’t shown this year."
The Seals (9-3) stuffed the Bulldogs' Hadyn Packer for a 1-yard loss on a fourth-and-1 play on Jersey Shore’s opening possession. But Mark Pastore fumbled as he went back to pass on the Seals’ subsequent drive, and Tate Sechrist scooped up the fumble and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs the early lead less than three minutes into the game.
Selinsgrove forced the Bulldogs to punt on their next two drives before Brady Jordan got loose for a 44-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to put Jersey Shore up 14-0. That run was nearly the extent of Jersey Shore’s offense in the first half, however, as the Seals held the Bulldogs to just 103 yards of offense and just four first downs.
Selinsgrove’s most impressive defensive stand came later in the second quarter when a 47-yard punt return by Elijah Jordan set up the Bulldogs at the Selinsgrove 6-yard line. The Seals held Jersey Shore to just 3 yards on three plays and forced them to settle for a 20-yard field goal attempt. Breck Miller’s low-driving kick missed and may have been tipped at the line.
Later in the half, Caleb Hicks picked off a Brady Jordan pass at the 10-yard line to stop the Bulldogs, who had taken over at the Selinsgrove 42.
The Bulldogs held Selinsgrove to only 55 first-half yards, and also made an interception in addition to the fumble return for a touchdown. Selinsgrove had just three first downs in the first half, and only seven for the game. Jersey Shore forced 10 punts in the game and held Selinsgrove to just 115 yards of offense, of which 53 came on the Seals’ lone scoring drive of the game.
The Seals almost hit on a few long passes, but they were either dropped or the timing was barely off.
“We weren’t getting a good push inside and, unfortunately, against that defense, if you can’t get a push, you’re not going to run the ball very effectively,” said Hicks. “Some of that (missed passes) is a bit of a comfort factor. The timing in your head gets a little messed up when you know that pressure is coming, and there are times when you’re rushing things and are off by just a little bit.”
Selinsgrove’s scoring drive came early in the fourth quarter after Jersey Shore doubled its halftime lead with a pair of touchdowns on short drives. The 1-yard run by Pastore at the 7:44 mark of the fourth quarter made it 28-7. It followed a 26-yard run by Tucker Teats, which was by far the longest play of the night for the Seals. Aside from that play, there were only four other plays that went for 10 yards or more. Selinsgrove was stopped by Jersey Shore for negative yardage on nine plays in the game, including five sacks of Pastore.
Selinsgrove recovered an onside kick following its touchdown, but the Seals went three-and-out. On Jersey Shore’s ensuing possession, Brady Jordan scored a 58-yard touchdown run, en route to a 170-yard rushing game.
“Since that Week 6 loss to Mifflinburg, the changes they made and the hustle, the new guys that came in, they improved exponentially week to week after that loss,” said Hicks, "and I just told them how proud I was of the effort tonight and the improvement that they made the second half of the season."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP
JERSEY SHORE 35, SELINSGROVE 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Selinsgrove (9-3);0;0;0;7 — 7
Jersey Shore (12-0);7;7;14;7 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS-Tate Sechrist 39 fumble return (Miller kick), 9:05
Second quarter
JS-Brady Jordan 44 run (Miller kick), 10:04
Third quarter
JS-Hadyn Packer 3 run (Miller kick), 3:54
JS-Packer 59 run (Miller kick), 1:23
Fourth quarter
S-Mark Pastore 1 run (Young kick), 7:44
JS-Jordan 58 run (Miller kick), 6:54
TEAM STATISTICS
;Sel;JS
First downs;7;17
Rushes-yards;28-38;46-359
Passing yards;77;57
Comp.-att.-int.;17-31-1;5-15-1
Fumbles-lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;9-74;10-82
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 19-68; Gavin Bastian 1-0; Mark Pastore 8-(-30), TD. Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan 17-170, 2 TDs; Elijah Jordan 15-94; Hadyn Packer 10-84, 2 TDs; Tate Sechrist 3-13; Team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Pastore 17-30-1, 77 yards; Teats 0-1-0. Jersey Shore: B. Jordan 5-14-1, 57 yards; E. Jordan 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Nick Rice 8-49; Gavin Bastian 6-29; Tucker Teats 2-(-2); Josh Domaracki 1-1. Jersey Shore: Connor Griffin 3-35; Kooper Peacock 1-12; Tate Sechrist 1-10.