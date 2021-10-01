COAL TOWNSHIP — Trailing by two touchdowns late in the second quarter after at least partially slowing down Jersey Shore's no-huddle hurry-up offense, Shamokin appeared to have the Bulldogs' big fullback Hadyn Packer stopped short of the first down at Jersey Shore's own 16-yard line.
Packer managed to get away from the initial wall, and he went for 9 yards and a first down on his second effort. On the next play, Brady Jordan hit his all-state receiver Cayden Hess, who hauled in a one-handed catch with Shamokin's defender all over him and went 75 yards for a touchdown.
That seemed to be the turning point in what had been a close game up to that point. Jersey Shore's defense shut down Shamokin, and the Bulldog offense provided plenty of points in a 38-0 win
"The first half, minus three plays, it was a pretty good defensive effort. They just made three plays and other than that, we did a nice job containing them," said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski. "We were able to slow them down in the beginning of the game, but our offense had their struggles tonight. The main thing we struggled with tonight was picking up their blitzes and pass protection. We'll have to look at that and clean it up."
For as well as Shamokin's defense played at times, the Indians were unable to muster anything offensively. The Indians were held to one first down in the first half, and that was it until the third-to-last play of the third quarter. They finished with four first downs on the night and 70 offensive yards as Jersey Shore sacked Shamokin quarterback Brett Nye six times, and made four additional tackles for loss. Shamokin punted 10 times in the game.
"In order to maintain what we were doing defensively, we have to be able to get first downs and move the ball, and we didn't do that tonight," said Hynoski. "We felt good even going into halftime. We felt that we still had a shot at this game. We actually played a decent fourth quarter offensively running the ball with their starters still in the game. There were some positives to take out of this but we need to be able to maintain consistent drives offensively and we have to find a way to get first downs and get our defense off the field."
While the Indians couldn't put much together with the ball, they were able to limit Jersey Shore's high-octane offense early on. They forced two punts and a missed field goal on the Bulldogs' first three drives. Then, they were burned by Jersey Shore's big plays.
A 55-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to Kooper Peacock got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard with 1:17 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Peacock gave the Bulldogs a 33-yard punt return to set them up at the Shamokin 26, and two plays later, Packer ran it in from 18 yards out to put the Bulldogs up 14-0.
The Bulldogs scored on three straight second-half drives to put the game out of reach.
"We expect to make big plays," said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish. "We've been relying much more on the run the last couple of weeks but all along we've thought we can throw. But we wanted to make sure we got the running game going but we'll probably continue to throw a little more the rest of the season."
Jordan's only three completions of the night went for touchdowns, as he completed just 3-of-14 passes, but for 150 yards.
JERSEY SHORE 38, SHAMOKIN 0
Jersey Shore (6-0);7;14;17;0 — 38
Shamokin (3-3);0;0;0;0 — 0
First quarter
JS-Kooper Peacock 55 pass from Brady Jordan (Breck Miller kick)
Second quarter
JS-Hadyn Packer 18 run (Miller kick), 2-26
JS-Cayden Hess 75 pass from Jordan (Miller kick)
Third quarter
JS-Jordan 1 run (Miller kick)
JS-FG, Miller 29
JS-Connor Griffin 20 pass from Brady Jordan (Miller kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;JS;S
First downs;17;4
Rushes-yards;52-290;36-56
Passing yards;150;14
Passing;3-14-1;2-15-1
Fumbles-lost;4-0;2-0
Penalties-yards;11-81;4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jersey Shore: Hadyn Packer 17-125, TD; Elijah Jordan 14-38, TD; Brady Jordan 12-75; Gabe Andrus 5-39; Tate Sechrist 1-10; Kooper Peacock 1-7; Jerrin Loomis 1-0; Dathan Tyson 1-(-4). Shamokin: Max Madden 20-88; Brett Nye 6-(-48); Aaron Frasch 5-1; Tyler Whary 4-2; Wisdom Artis-Jones 1-0.
PASSING — Jersey Shore: Brady Jordan 3-14-1, 150 yards, 3 TDs; Shamokin: Brett Nye 2-15-1, 14 yards.
RECEIVING — Jersey Shore: Cayden Hess 1-75, TD; Kooper Peacock 1-55, TD; Connor Griffin 1-20, TD. Shamokin: Chase Pensyl 1-10; Wisdom Artis-Jones 1-4.