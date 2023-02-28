DANVILLE — Brent Sample's second timeout of the opening quarter Tuesday had more of a calming effect than you'd guess considering his Lewisburg girls trailed by 14 points.
Sample reminded the Green Dragons of several recent comebacks — "We've been here before, ladies. This is nothing new to us," he said — and then watched an emboldened team rally within three points of Jersey Shore before halftime of the District 4 Class 4A semifinal.
Lewisburg never could entirely vanquish that 14-point specter, however, and super-sophomore Peyton Dincher fueled the Bulldogs' surge to a 50-37 victory and the program's first district final berth since 2001.
"We've been down 14, 15 points before, and we've flipped the script before halftime," Sample said. "Our girls have that 'down-not-out' mentality, but I think we just ran out of steam at the end. When you go down 14 to start out and you use a lot of energy to try to get back in the game ... I think we just crashed at the end. But the girls worked hard."
Second-seeded Jersey Shore (19-6) will face No. 1 Central Columbia (22-3), a 52-14 winner over fourth-seeded Shamokin, in the championship game at a day, site and time to be determined.
"This team, we've worked so hard for this. We deserve it," said Dincher, who scored 10 of her game-high 22 points in the game's last 10-plus minutes. "This is our coach's first time (in a final); it's our first time; and we're ready. We want it."
The Bulldogs saw the Green Dragons' first-half rally continue into the third quarter as the margin shrunk to 29-27. Shore closed with a 21-10 run that was fueled by Dincher and included six of Jocelyn McCracken's 16 points.
"They always find a way to get back into games," Bulldogs coach Darrin Bischof said of the Dragons. "That's the way they play, and Coach (Sample) should be very proud of what they did to scratch back into the game. I'm also proud of my girls and they way they responded in the third and fourth quarters, defensively."
Lewisburg (16-8), which had won three games in a row, will face Shamokin (16-8) for third place and the opportunity to meet the District 11 third-place team in a state play-in game.
Sophie Kilbride led the Green Dragons with 12 points Tuesday, while freshmen Maddy Moyers and Teagan Osunde each added eight off the bench.
Jersey Shore split a pair of Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II games with Lewisburg on its way to winning the division, scoring 40 points each time which is something only four other teams this season. Tuesday night, on the strength of their 14-0 start just five minutes in, the Bulldogs finished with the most points the Green Dragons allowed this season. Central Columbia scored 48 in a Feb. 7 win.
"It was uncharacteristic defense on our part. We were getting ourselves out of position, and they hit some shots. They have some really good scorers," Sample said. "Our biggest problem was we had (nine first-quarter) turnovers and we weren't getting shots. If we were, it was one-and-dones, and then we were getting out of position on defense."
Lewisburg missed its first five shots and committed eight turnovers when Sample burned his second timeout. Kilbride scored the Green Dragons' first points soon after, and Moyers made a basket and foul off an inbound play. Dincher snuffed out the brief spark with a long 3-pointer from the left wing. The 5-foot-10 swing player poured in nine points in the first, while McCracken added eight for a 21-7 lead.
Kilbride, who averaged 13.6 points over her last three games to hike her season clip to 10.8 ppg., was big in the second quarter. She drove for a bucket and knocked down an elbow jumper before following an Osunde putback with an assist to the freshman forward. Maddie Still then found Keeley Baker on the low left block for a bucket that made it 23-20 in the closing minute of the half.
The Bulldogs had six turnovers in the second quarter, then opened the third shooting 2-for-11 with one offensive rebound. Osunde had four defensive boards in the stretch, while Kilbride and Baker each had a pair.
"I thought we missed four layups in the third quarter, but at least they were layups," Bischof said. "Eventually those are going to go, and that's what we saw happen in the fourth quarter."
Moyers scored in transition off a Kilbride feed to pull Lewisburg within 29-27, but the Green Dragons turned over the ball twice and missed a shot with a chance to tie or take the lead. Dincher then ended Shore's five-minute drought with a straightaway 3-pointer. On the next trip, she passed up a similar look to find Cailyn Schall open in the left corner for another trey that made it 35-27.
"Big game-changer," Dincher said of the sequence. "Brought a lot of energy to the team."
"You've got to try to stop Peyton, and then if the other girls hit one, they hit one. That's just part of the game," Sample said. "But, yeah, that was a killer when (Schall) hit that."
Osunde hit a foul-line jumper that Dincher answered with a drive for two free throws and a 37-29 lead at period's end. Dincher then buried another triple early in the fourth to restore a double-digit lead (42-31).
McCracken sank consecutive pairs of free throws to make it 46-33 with three minutes to play.
"We just had to keep our heads on straight," said Dincher. "When it got close, we just kept going and kept firing back at them."
Central Columbia raced to a 19-3 lead against Shamokin in the other semi, and the Blue Jays led by 20 at the half. Emmie Rowe scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the first half.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL
SEMIFINALS
At Danville H.S.
NO. 2 JERSEY SHORE 50, NO. 3 LEWISBURG 37
Lewisburg (16-8) 37
Maddie Still 1 0-2 2, Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 12, Keeley Baker 3 1-2 7, Teagan Osunde 4 0-0 8, Maddy Moyers 2 4-5 8. Totals 16 5-9 37.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Sydney Bolinsky, Elsa Fellon.
Jersey Shore (19-6) 50
Peyton Dincher 6 7-8 22, Sophie Stover 1 0-0 3, Cailyn Schall 1 0-0 3, Jocelyn McCracken 6 4-5 16, Celia Shemory 2 0-0 4, Rachael Lorson 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-13 50.
3-point goals: Dincher 3, Schall, Stover.
Did not score: Rayne Herritt, Jamison Stellfox.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;7;13;9;8 — 37
Jersey Shore;21;3;13;13 — 50
NO. 1 CENTRAL COLUMBIA 52, NO. 4 SHAMOKIN 14
Shamokin (16-8) 14
Carly Nye 0 3-4 3, Des Michaels 2 0-0 4, Delilah Nazih 2 3-4 7. Totals 4 6-8 14.
3-point goals: None.
Did not score: Madi Lippay, Anastasia Wetzel, Ally Waugh, Gabby Rapp, Payten Puttmann, Gianna Venna, Gabby Venna.
Central Columbia (22-3) 52
Haley Bull 2 2-2 6, Ava Klingerman 1 1-1 3, Alyx Flick 4 2-2 12, Emmie Rowe 8 1-2 18, Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 5, Madelyn Blake 0 5-6 5, Madison Radzwich 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 11-13 52.
3-point goals: Flick 2, Rowe, Radzwich.
Did not score: Caitlyn Weatherill, Avery Kissinger, Erin Prezioso.
Score by quarters
Shamokin;3;3;6;2 — 14
Central Columbia;15;11;16;10 — 52