JERSEY SHORE — Shamokin had its work cut out in Friday’s season opener, facing a Jersey Shore team coming off the best season in program history and a Class 4A state semifinal appearance last year.
The Indians were overmatched against the more-experienced Bulldogs and their no-huddle offense, falling 41-7 at Thompson Street Stadium.
“We’re just glad to be back playing football — the guys needed it,” said Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski. “We certainly have the ability but we need to fine-tune some things. We’ve got some young guys and some new guys that have a lot of ability, but it all starts with running the ball.”
Shamokin struggled to put anything together on offense, as the Indians were held to just 117 yards. Shamokin’s young offensive line, with just one starter back from last year, struggled to open any holes. The Indians managed just 26 yards on the ground.
Jersey Shore’s hurry-up offense, conversely, had little problem early on, scoring on four of the first five possessions.
“We were just so excited to get out here,” said Jersey Shore coach Tom Gravish.
Cameron Allison put up the game-winning points in the first quarter. He kicked a 29-yard field goal on the Bulldogs’ first drive, then ran in scoring plays of 12 and 35 yards, making for a 16-0 Shore lead after one quarter.
Allison ran for 128 yards and two TDs on 20 carries. One bright spot for Shamokin was the Indians blocked four of Allison’s six PAT attempts.
“To come out and start the season against (a no-huddle offense), we knew that they do it but you can never simulate it perfectly in practice,” said Hynoski.
Jersey Shore’s Branden Wheary passed for 172 yards and four scores. Cayden Hess, who hauled in eight passes for 85 yards, turned a slant route into a 14-yard touchdown early in the second quarter that made it 22-0.
Owen Anderson did a little bit of everything for the Bulldogs. He had five rushes for 66 yards, including a nice 22-yard gain on a fake punt on the first play of the second quarter. He also caught six passes for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His first touchdown catch came with 3:11 remaining in the first half when he snared a pass that was tipped a few times near the end zone.
A nice over-the-shoulder catch by Dalton Dugan for an 11-yard TD put the Bulldogs up 35-0 early in the third quarter and triggered the mercy rule. Anderson hauled in his second touchdown later in the third before the Bulldogs starters were pulled.
Shamokin got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter, capping a 67-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brett Nye to Micah Miller.
JERSEY SHORE 41, SHAMOKIN 7
Shamokin (0-1) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Jersey Shore (1-0) 16 12 13 0 — 41
Score by quarters
First quarter
JS—FG Cameron Allison 29
JS—Allison 12 run (kick blocked)
JS—Allison 35 run (Allison kick)
Second quarter
JS—Cayden Hess 14 pass from Branden Wheary (kick blocked)
JS—Owen Anderson 12 pass from Wheary (kick blocked)
Third quarter
JS—Dalton Dugan 11 pass from Wheary (Allison kick)
JS—Anderson 16 pass from Wheary (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
S—Micah Miller 1 pass from Brett Nye (Ososkie kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
S JS
First downs 6 26
Rushes-yards 33-26 41-237
Passing 7-17-1 18-28-4
Passing yards 91 195
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 7-55 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Ian Paul 8-38; Brett Nye 6-(-35); Max Madden 5-3; Aaron Frasch 4-10; Karmyne Cole 3-10; Tyler Whary 2-10; Corey Adams 2-6; Collin Bozza 2-(-10); TEAM 1-0. Jersey Shore: Cameron Allison 20-128, 2 TDs; Hayden Packer 6-22; Owen Anderson 5-66; Brady Jordan 4-12; Nicholas Williams 2-3; Kooper Peacock 1-8; Cayden Hess 1-0; TEAM 1-0; Stone Sechrist 1-(-2).
PASSING — Shamokin: Brett Nye 6-15-2, 66 yards, TD; Collin Bozza 1-2-0, 25 yards. Jersey Shore: Branden Wheary 16-25-0, 172 yards, 4 TDs; Nicholas Williams 1-2-0, 17 yards; Owen Anderson 1-1-0, 6 yards.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Aaron Frasch 2-18; Ryder Zulkowski 1-41; William Delbaugh 1-25; Ian Paul 1-4; Tyler Whary 1-2; Michah Miller 1-1, TD; Jersey Shore: Cayden Hess 8-85, TD; Owen Anderson 6-82, 2 TDs; Dalton Dugan 3-11, TD; Brady Jordan 1-17.