SELINSGROVE — Tanner Lorson and Josh Malicky combined to score five rushing touchdowns as Jersey Shore downed Bishop Shananan, 33-14, in the opening round of the PIAA Class 4A football playoffs Friday night.
Malicky totaled a game-high 127 rushing yards with two TDs, while Lorson gained 79 yards on the ground with three scores — two in the second quarter as the District 4 champion Bulldogs built a 20-7 lead.
Shanahan pulled within 20-14 after three quarters before Malicky and Lorson each scored in the fourth.
Jersey Shore (10-3) forced three turnovers, including an interception by Brett Guthrie.
The Bulldogs play the winner of today’s game between Allentown Central Catholic and Pottsville in next week’s quarterfinals. Bishop Shanahan finished 7-5.
PIAA CLASS 4A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
At Selinsgrove H.S.
Jersey Shore 33, Bishop Shanahan 14
Bishop Shanahan (7-5) 7 0 7 0 — 14
Jersey Shore (10-3) 7 13 0 13 — 33
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
JS – Josh Malicky 62 run (Cameron Allison kick), 11:34
BS – Brandon Choi 5 run (Connor Bailey kick), 1:29
Second quarter
JS – Tanner Lorson 25 run (Allison kick), 10:01
JS – Lorson 2 run (kick failed), 6:15
Third quarter
BS – Connor Roth 18 pass from Cooper Jordan (Bailey kick), 6:03
Fourth quarter
JS – Lorson 4 run (pass failed), 11:26
JS – Malicky 1 run (Allison kick), 3:42
TEAM STATISTICS
BS JS
First downs 17 16
Rushes-yds 42-114 47-217
Passing yards 175 120
Comp-att-int 13-22-1 9-20-0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 7-79 9-46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bishop Shanahan: Cooper Jordan 16-62; Simmi Whitehill 4-33; Brandon Choi 8-27, TD; Jon Loftus 3-5; Garrett Glendenning 6-3; Team 1-(-7); Gus Ross 5-(-9). Jersey Shore: Josh Malicky 19-127, 2 TDs; Tanner Lorson 25-79, 3 TDs; Dawson Sechrist 2-8; Owen Anderson 1-3.
PASSING — Bishop Shanahan: Jordan 13-22-1, 175 yds., TD. Jersey Shore: Lorson, 9-20-0, 120 yds.
RECEIVING — Bishop Shanahan: Ross 5-59; Ryan Smyth 4-51; Whitehill 1-27; Loftus 1-19; Connor Roth 1-18, TD; Glendenning 1-0. Jersey Shore: Cayden Hess 5-59; Stanton Westlin 1-46; Anderson 1-10; Malicky 1-3; Anthony Shaffer 1-2.
District 4 Class 3A
Championship Game
n Montoursville 42,
Loyalsock 14
MONTOURSVILLE — Hunter Shearer passed for 241 yards and four touchdowns, and Montoursville thumped Loyalsock in the District 4 Class 3A championship game.
The Warriors scored the game’s first three touchdowns and led 35-7 after halftime en route to a repeat title. Montoursville had a 375-146 advantage in total yards.
Logan Ott rushed for a pair of TDs and made two interceptions in the win, which moved the Warriors (12-1) into a state quarterfinal game against District 2 champion Wyoming Area.
Loyalsock, which scored a defensive touchdown for its lone first-half points, finished 9-4.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A FOOTBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
Montoursville 42, Loyalsock 14
Loyalsock (9-4) 0 7 0 7 — 14
Montoursville (12-1) 14 21 0 7 — 42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
M – Logan Ott 9 run (Ian Plankenhorn kick), 10:22
M – Dillon Young 9 pass from Hunter Shearer (Colin Gorini kick), 6:19
Second quarter
M – Jaxon Dalena 37 pass from Shearer (Plankenhorn kick), 7:38
L – Aiden Gair fumble recovery in end zone (Brady Dowell kick), 4:37
M – Cameron Wood 29 pass from Shearer (Plankenhorn kick), 1:51
M – Young 14 pass from Shearer (Plankenhorn kick), :15.4
Fourth quarter
M – Ott 2 run (Gorini kick), 11:55
L – Chase Cavanaugh 9 run (Dowell kick), :56
TEAM STATISTICS
L M
First downs 8 16
Rushes-yards 22-74 27-117
Passing yards 72 258
Comp-Att-Int 10-14-2 16-21-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 3-2
Penalties-yards 6-55 11-98
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Loyalsock: Davion Hill 13-50; Chase Cavanaugh 6-14, TD; Aiden Gair 1-6; Korie Mayer 2-4. Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 13-67; Logan Ott 8-31, 2 TDs; James Batkowski 3-18; Hunter Shearer 1-6; CJ Signor 1-0; Team 1-(-5).
PASSING — Loyalsock: Cavanaugh 10-14-2, 72 yds. Montoursville: Shearer 15-19-0, 241 yds., 4 TDs; Maddix Dalena 1-2-0, 17 yds.
RECEIVING — Loyalsock: Rees Watkins 3-17; Nick Vandevere 2-23; Gair 1-13; Eli Gair 1-11; Nolin Damiano 1-7; Joeb Schurer 1-6; Hill 1-(-5). Montoursville: Dillon Young 8-106, 2 TDs; Jaxon Dalena 6-123, TD; Cameron Wood 1-29, TD; Ott 1-0.