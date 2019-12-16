The Associated Press
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele each had a power-play goal and added two assists in the Winnipeg Jets’ 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday,
Nikolaj Ehlers, Luca Sbisa, Logan Shaw, Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor also scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves to help the Jets improve to 20-11-2.
Matt Niskanen, James van Riemsdyk and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for Philadelphia. Brian Elliott allowed six goals on 17 shots in the first two periods, and Carter Hart made six stops in relief in the third.
n Blackhawks 5, Wild 3
CHICAGO — Patrick Kane scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and Chicago stopped a four-game slide by topping Minnesota.
Brandon Saad and David Kampf also scored for Chicago, which was coming off a heartbreaking loss at St. Louis. The last-place Blackhawks had dropped seven of nine overall.
Kevin Fiala scored twice for Minnesota in the opener of a three-game trip. Eric Staal also scored, and Ryan Suter had three assists.
The game was tied at 3 in the third period when Saad muscled his way to his 11th goal of the season. The rugged forward was grappling with Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba in front when he managed to tip Connor Murphy’s shot from the right point past Kaapo Kahkonen with 6:17 left.
n Kings 4, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Anze Kopitar scored two goals, and Los Angeles beat Detroit.
Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles, which has won three of its last four (3-0-1). Alex Iafallo had two assists and Jack Campbell, who is from Port Huron, Mich., stopped 22 shots.
Defenseman Madison Bowey had a goal and an assist, and Filip Zadina also scored for Detroit. Eric Comrie finished with 28 saves.
n Golden Knights 6,
Canucks 3
LAS VEGAS — Max Pacioretty had two goals and two assists to help Vegas beat Vancouver.
Nick Holden, Valentin Zykov, Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights. It was the fifth time this season Vegas had five different goal scorers in a game.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots to improve to 12-2-1 in his career against the Canucks. The last time Fleury lost to Vancouver in regulation was 2006. Fleury also got career win No. 452, two shy of Curtis Joseph for sixth all-time.