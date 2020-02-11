Joe Susan is heading back to Rutgers.
The former head football coach at Bucknell was officially named to coach Greg Schiano's staff at Rutgers. Susan, who was the head coach at Bucknell from 2010 to 2018, was named the special assistant to the head coach on Tuesday.
Susan has more than 40 years of coaching experience at the collegiate level, including nine on Schiano's previous staff in Piscataway.
"Joe has a wealth of football knowledge and knows what it takes to build a program," said Schiano. "He was an integral part of what we were able to build the first time around. To have Joe and his family back at Rutgers is a blessing and it is where he belongs."
"I consider it a privilege to return to Rutgers," said Susan. "In many ways, it is coming home for me. I know that Greg Schiano has a specific vision for this program and I believe that it will lead to great things for Rutgers and the State of New Jersey. He has created a dynamic staff and I feel fortunate to be a part of it."
Susan most recently served as special assistant to the director of athletics & recreation at Bucknell in 2019 after resigning as head football coach following the 2018 season. Two of his former Bison — Julién Davenport and Abdullah Anderson — are playing in the NFL.
Susan spent nine previous seasons with the Scarlet Knights from 2001-09, helping the program to five consecutive bowl appearances and four bowl championships. He started off as offensive line coach in 2001 on Schiano's original staff before moving to tight ends in 2003 and adding the title of recruiting coordinator in 2004.
This story will be updated.