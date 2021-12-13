Matt Johnson has a plan.
Line Mountain’s first-year boys basketball coach is determined to have his team get after opponents with some nasty pressure defense, force turnovers and convert those takeaways into easy buckets. In other words, make it easier to score.
Johnson’s blueprint also sports another dimension — winning games.
Not a season or two down the road, but right now.
“I’m trying to change the culture up here,” said Johnson, referencing the four decades or so since high-scoring Wally Leader helped propel the Eagles to their last league title.
Johnson hopes his first Line Mountain team can make opponents uncomfortable throughout the game, even though his group features just two players — 6-foot-5 senior Riley Young and 6-1 Nick Snyder — who have logged legitimate varsity minutes.
“To get (everyone) up to speed, we’re constantly going 100 percent,” said Johnson, who grew up in suburban Baltimore and spent several seasons coaching in the Eagles’ system a decade or so ago when Jeff Lagerman and then Craig Reichard were in charge.
Bill Breinich and Joey Weiler, Line Mountain varsity regulars during Johnson’s previous stretch in Mandata, will serve as his assistant coaches.
“They know how to win basketball games,” Johnson said of the duo, which played on Line Mountain squads that reached the District 4 playoffs. “They know how to put in the work (necessary) to win basketball games.”
Young, the lone returning first-team TVL all-star who last season averaged 20.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, has the most experience. Snyder, a sophomore, scored nearly four points per game while playing in all 20 games as the Eagles went 5-15.
Young will draw plenty of attention from the Eagles’ opponents.
“Riley is what Riley is,” Johnson said. “He wants to shoot the ball. He’ll give us points; he’ll give us hustle. He sees and he understands what we’re doing.”
Which is playing hard, playing fast and, hopefully, winning games.
“I think all 16 kids we have all understand the goal, and the goal is to make districts,” Johnson said. “Obviously, that’s the goal for everybody. Honestly, I think winning the league is a real possibility for us. … It’s a real possibility.”
If Johnson’s Eagles are perched at or near the top of the TVL standings when the regular season winds to a close, there’s a terrific chance that a revitalized East Juniata program might be right there alongside them.
Justin Hazel’s Tigers found a winning formula near the end of last season, a recipe that fueled a run to the District 4 Class 2A final. Although East Juniata fell short in its bid for a state tournament berth, the Tigers return a trio of starters in all-league swingman Tanner Barth, forward Owen Dressler and big man Dylan Wagner.
Jake Brackbill, who missed almost all of his sophomore campaign, and Rowen Smith will add experience to an East Juniata team with sizable expectations.
“I’d like to think we should be a top-three team in the league — and that’s where we want to be,” Hazel said. “Obviously, you want to be at the top when it’s all said and done.”
Championship chatter also should include Greenwood and Juniata, even though both programs lost important pieces to graduation.
Tyler Sherman is the lone starter returning at Greenwood — sixth man Sam Myers played plenty a season ago, and he’ll move into the starting backcourt — which lost four starters from a group that was a perfect 11-for-11 in TVL play.
Despite those departures and a number of yet-to-be-answered questions, fourth-year coach Troy Gantt remains optimistic and upbeat.
“I don’t think the expectations change at all,” said Gantt, whose Wildcats reached states two seasons ago before bowing out in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals last year. “This year our goal early is going to be to go out and compete and get better as the season goes on and develop that experience. We want to try to give ourselves a shot to qualify and meet some of those goals at the end of the season.”
As for Juniata, veteran coach Al Ream has a number of starters returning in G.G. Ortiz, Jacob Condo and Max Lauver. The Indians, however, lost most of their interior presence when Manny O’Donell and Jace White picked up their diplomas.
Senior forwards Austin Derr and Evan Leach will try to fill those sizable voids.
Although Susquenita was able to halt a 75-game slide early last season, the Blackhawks closed 2020-21 with a nine-game skid. New coach Jade Wilson has an inexperienced group — no seniors can be found on the roster — but a promising sophomore class could trigger a lengthy turnaround.
Derek Gibney, a 6-4 presence with all sorts of mobility and agility, started throughout his freshman campaign. If his classmates — guards Bryce McKee and Drew Gibney, as well as forwards Kamar Lewis and Austin Crist — are able to figure a few things out early, a timely boost of confidence could be all this program needs to move up quickly.
Halifax is another squad without any seniors, yet coach Will Sagle has faith in some promising youngsters that could make noise once they gain much-needed experience at the varsity level. Energetic Judah Miller is the only notable junior, but Sagle genuinely believes freshman Waid Gainer can make a serious impact and rapidly.
Todd Wingard’s Millersburg Indians suffered heavy graduation losses — the Indians graduated their first six, including TVL player of the year Christian Bingaman and multi-year regulars Tate Etzweiler and Devyn Kintzer — so he’s uncertain just how his 10th season in charge is going to unfold.
Diminutive guard Isaiah Dyer is the most experienced player on the Tribe’s roster, but Wingard has been impressed with the preseason efforts of big man Kyle Long — especially since the 6-4 senior hasn’t played since his freshman year.
“I’m not really sure what to expect with our team this year,” Wingard said. “Last year we might have been able to show up, not play well and still win. I’ve told them, ‘If we do that this year, we might not win a game.’
“So, every single game you’ve got to show up and play hard.”
Newport has just one returning starter in senior point guard Danny Bellis, so the Buffaloes are going to get plenty of on-the-job training. First-year coach Jeff Varing, a 1997 Newport grad, was an assistant coach at his alma mater for six seasons — the last four under Stew Kirk, when the Buffs were a TVL hammer.