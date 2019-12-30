JIM THORPE — Meadowbrook Christian’s Cade Wirnsberger and Danville’s Andrew Johnson each won titles Saturday at the Jim Thorpe Christmas wrestling tournament.
Johnson claimed the title at 120 pounds by pinning North Schuylkill’s Danny Grigas in the third period of the final. Behind Johnson’s victory, Danville placed fifth in the 17-team tournament.
The Ironmen finished with 149 points. Archbishop Ryan won the team title with 233.5 points.
Wirnsberger pinned Danville’s Blake Sassaman in the first period of the 106 final.
The Lions placed 15th as a team with 51.5 points, despite taking only two wrestlers. Gunner Treibley was the runner-up at 285 pounds.
Including Sassaman and Johnson, the Ironmen had nine wrestlers place. Braeden Earlston (eighth at 106), Kyle VandenHeuvel (seventh at 113), Brayden Sarviss (seventh at 126), Nolan Coombe (fourth at 132), Connor Jones (third at 138), Caden Hagerman (fifth at 170) and Michael Cook-Stahl (sixth at 182) also finished in the top eight for Danville.
Tyler Weary (132) and Wolfgang Pearson (145) both finished as runners-up to lead Shamokin. The Indians placed ninth with 93 points.
Also placing for Shamokin were Wade Alleman (seventh at 120), Collin Bozza (eighth at 126), Max Madden (fourth at 152) and Micah Miller (sixth at 220).
Trojan Wars Tournament
CHAMBERSBURG — Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia won his third straight Trojan Wars title at 190 pounds, while Nate Schon won his second straight 220-pound title at the Trojan War Tournament this weekend at Chambersburg High School.
Warrior Run freshman Kaiden Milheim finished second at 103 pounds as did Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia at heavyweight.
Kole Biscoe of Southern Columbia finished third at 120 pounds. Coy Bastian of Selinsgrove finished third at 170 pounds, while Nevin Rauch of Milton finished third at heavyweight.
Schon, who improves to 50-1 on his career with the title, didn’t spend a lot of a time on the mat, other than his 8-1 win over Dustin Swanson of Garden Spot in the semifinals. Schon had pins of 18 seconds, 28 seconds and 1:09 in the tournament, plus a 2:47 win by technical fall in his opening match.
Schon’s quickest pin came in the finals over Chase Mielnik of Downingtown West.