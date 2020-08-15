The Associated Press
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — St. John Neumann graduate Alize Johnson had a double-double to help the Indiana Pacers beat the Miami Heat, 109-92, in a game marred by an injury to Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr.
Malcolm Brogdon had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pacers, who led nearly the entire way. Johnson, a seldom-used 6-foot-9 forward, had 11 points and 17 rebounds to set career highs in both categories.
“He did what he always does,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said of Johnson’s breakout performance. “He’s been in the G League a lot for us, but he has always been a guy that rebounds the ball. He plays a lot bigger than he is.”
Doug McDermott scored 23 points to lead the Pacers.
Jones was attempting to get around a screen when he collided with 6-foot-11 Indiana center Goga Bitadze and fell to the floor. Jones lay on his stomach with his right arm on the back of his head for several minutes before he was fitted for a neck brace and carted off the floor.
The Heat announced via Twitter on Friday night that Jones suffered a neck strain and had undergone an MRI, CT scan and concussion test. The Heat said Jones would be re-evaluated over the weekend.
The injury to the NBA’s reigning slam dunk champion came on a day when both teams were trying to stay as healthy as possible for their upcoming first-round playoff matchup.
n Clippers 106,
Thunder 103, OT
Terance Mann hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:30 left in overtime, and had 25 points and 14 rebounds for Los Angeles in a win over Oklahoma City in a final seeding game for both teams devoid of stars.
The Clippers rested Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams for the playoffs starting next week. They wrapped up the second seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 124-111 victory over Denver on Wednesday night.
“I’m just going to go with rest tonight,” coach Doc Rivers said before the game.
Amir Coffey added 21 points for the Clippers while Patrick Patterson had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
The Thunder played without Chris Paul (sprained left hand) and Luguentz Dort (sprained right knee).
Oklahoma City came into the game locked into a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets.
n Raptors 117, Nuggets 109
Stanley Johnson scored 19 of his season-high 23 points in the second half, and Toronto closed out its regular season with a victory over slipping Denver.
The seldom used Johnson, who came in averaging 1.5 points per game, hit three 3-pointers and a floating bank shot during a span of less than four minutes in the fourth quarter, helping the Raptors push their lead to 103-92 with six minutes to go.
Denver never pulled closer than seven points after that, and lost its third straight to fall to 3-5 in its final eight regular-season games that were played in the NBA’s “bubble” in the Orlando area.
Paul Watson scored 22 points — shattering his previous career high of four points — and Normal Powell added 15 points for the Raptors, who’ve won four straight and seven of their eight regular-season games in Central Florida.
Both teams entered the game locked into playoff position — Denver the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference and Toronto No. 2 in the Eastern Conference. Regulars for each club played, but their minutes were dialed back.