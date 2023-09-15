MIDDLETOWN — While Max Johnson merely wanted to try to knock the football to the ground, he went one better.
Instead of punching the ball to the ground, Johnson was able to pin the ball to his chest, and secure it as several adversaries attempted to put him on the turf.
Yet what made his interception that much more critical was it came with just over a minute remaining in a tight contest, and his takeaway enabled Line Mountain to bounce off War Memorial Field with a satisfying 14-7 result that brought an end to a frustrating two-game skid and the non-league portion of the Eagles’ 2023 slate.
Kaiden Maurer and Quinn Dunkelberger authored touchdown runs for the visiting Eagles (2-2), the latter pushing Brandon Carson’s determined outfit in front to stay with 3:07 to go in the third quarter. Nolan Baumert was lined up to kick the extra point, but snared the snap and hustled into the end zone to add a deuce to the Eagles’ count.
Following Line Mountain’s go-ahead score, a defensive effort led by Johnson, his older brother, Yari, Chandon Maurer and Noah Ringes only allowed Middletown (0-4) to run 10 plays from scrimmage.
Eventually, Max Johnson’s swipe ended whatever suspense was shrouding the Dauphin County yard.
“I saw (McKinney) throw it, so I jumped up to try to block it,” the 6-foot-4 edge rusher said. “Luckily it hit right here, I came down with it and held on.”
Luis Roman bagged the lone touchdown for the Blue Raiders, while elusive senior Jamar McKinney set up Middletown’s only score with a zig-zagging 47-yard return of a Kaiden Maurer interception. McKinney’s second pick put the Blue Raiders in position to drive to the Line Mountain 4 — McKinney’s 4-yard score late in the first half was wiped out by a holding penalty — yet a series of penalties took the hosts out of scoring range.
“Overall, I thought we played really well,” Carson said. “Offensively, we gave up that pick that got returned all the way down to the 5 and that’s why they scored. Other than that, I thought we played really well.
“I think the kids played a little hungrier (in the second half); they could smell the win.”
After each team exchanged possessions at the start of the second half, Line Mountain swiftly moved the ball across the War Memorial turf as runs of 20 and 38 yards from Baumert and Ringes put the ball at Middletown’s 14. Five plays later, Dunkelberger blasted over from a yard out allowed the Eagles to regain the lead.
What was amazing throughout the second half was Line Mountain rattled off 31 plays from scrimmage – all on the ground – while outgaining Scott Govern’s club 166-20. A concerted push from the big eaters up front coincided with the hard running the Eagles received from Baumert (17-92) and Ian Bates (10-75).
“Just the fact that we played a full 48 minutes of physical football, and that, to me, means more than anything,” Carson added. “We played hungry and (it was) team football. … When they made mistakes, we picked each other up and found a way to win the football game.
“That’s huge.”
LINE MOUNTAIN 14, MIDDLETOWN 7
Line Mountain (2-2);0;6;8;0 — 14
Middletown (0-4);0;7;0;0 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
LM-Kaiden Maurer 3 run (attempt failed), 10:56
M-Luis Roman 2 run (Tyson Leach kick), 4:50
Third quarter
LM-Quinn Dunkelberger 1 run (Nolan Baumert run), 3:07
TEAM STATISTICS
;LM;M
First downs;17;7
Rushes-net yards;43-253;30-102
Passing yards;34;10
Passing;5-8-2;2-8-1
Fumbles-lost;2-0;2-0
Penalties-yards;5-35;7-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Line Mountain: Nolan Baumert 17-92; Ian Bates 10-75; Noah Ringes 2-39; Quinn Dunkelberger 6-25, TD; Kaiden Maurer 5-22, TD; Max Johnson 0-3; Team 3-(-3). Middletown: Luis Roman 9-37, TD; Jose Sanchez 12-36; Jamar McKinney 3-14; Adiel Johnson 1-6; Gavin Paul 4-5; Genesisia Ross 1-4.
PASSING — Line Mountain: Maurer 5-8-2-34. Middletown: McKinney 2-8-1-10.
RECEIVING — Line Mountain: Max Johnson 1-19; Q.Dunkelberger 2-14; Bates 1-3; Kaden Dunkelberger 1-(-2). Middletown: Roman 2-10.