A basketball player with Greater Johnstown School District may be one of two new Cambria County COVID-19 cases in Thursday’s report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the district learned Wednesday evening that a member of the boys basketball team had tested positive for coronavirus.
The student was in the school for a summer conditioning program and “open gym” shoot-around, school officials said.
“Families, coaches and school officials acted according to the procedures set for by the district to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Arcurio wrote Thursday. “Our maintenance team acted quickly and thoroughly (Thursday), following proper cleaning protocols recommended by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
“We are proud of the quick and responsible actions of everyone involved.”
The student had no symptoms of the disease. He has been placed under 14-day quarantine, Arcurio said.