The Associated Press
DURHAM, N.C. — Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points, and No. 2 Duke pulled away to beat pesky Georgia State 74-63 on Friday night.
Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season-highs of 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Jack White finished with 10 rebounds.
n No. 5 Kansas 112, Monmouth 57
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Isaiah Moss scored 21 points, and Kansas routed undersized and outclassed Monmouth.
n No. 6 North Carolina 77, Gardner-Webb 61
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman star Cole Anthony had 28 points to help North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb.
n No. 8 Gonzaga 79, Texas A&M 49
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge each scored 16 points, and Gonzaga routed Texas A&M.
n No. 17 Utah State 81,
North Carolina A&T 54
LOGAN, Utah — Alphonso Anderson had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Justin Bean added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead Utah State.
n No. 21 Xavier 59, Missouri State 56
CINCINNATI — Paul Scruggs scored 14 points and made a layup with 11.6 seconds left, helping Xavier hold off Missouri State.
n No. 22 Auburn 116,
Cal State Northridge 70
AUBURN, Ala. — Samir Doughty scored a career-high 33 points, and J’Von McCormick had a school-record 16 assists for Auburn.
WOMEN
n No. 10 Mississippi State 124,
Murray State 43
STARKVILLE, Miss.— Jessika Carter had career-highs with 25 points and 18 rebounds, and Mississippi State set a school record for points in a game.
n No. 24 Michigan 88, Kent State 53
AKRON, Ohio — Akienreh Johnson scored a career-high 21 points, Naz Hillmon had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Michigan beat Kent State.