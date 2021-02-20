STATE COLLEGE – Thursday marked Myreon Jones’ 16th double-digit scoring game this season. The junior posted a team-high 18 points in a losing effort against No. 4 Ohio State during the late-week matchup.
Jones was 4-of-9 on attempts from the field, and he was 3-for-5 from 3-point range.
“I think we matched up pretty well against them. We were a shot away from beating them at their place, and then tonight, we were a couple stops away from possibly beating them here,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said after the 10-point loss.
With five games remaining in the regular season, Jones’ 15.1 points per game pace all Nittany Lions scorers and ranks 11th in the Big Ten. His 18-point effort gave him consecutive 18-point games, as he recorded the same output against Nebraska on Feb. 14.
Jones scored a season-high 23 points against Jan. 17, and he’s pulled together five outings this season where he’s scored 20 or more points: Illinois (21), Indiana (20), Illinois (20) and Wisconsin (20).
Playing with heart
Penn State might not be playing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but that hasn’t deterred John Harrar from playing like a bid to the postseason tourney is on the line.
In speaking with reporters following the loss to the Buckeyes, Harrar said his level of play isn’t determined by wins or losses. Rather, he said he plays with a sense of pride for Penn State, his teammates and his coaches.
“Three hours before the game, I always work out, and I was working out with my (graduate assistant) Bo Wagner,” Harrar said. “And I shed a tear with him because I love this place. I love the Bryce Jordan Center, I love this university. That’s what I play for. I play for the people in the locker room, the staff. I love this place. I love everything that comes with it.”
Harrar, a 6-foot-9, 240-pound senior, has averaged nine points and 8.7 rebounds this season. He finished with five points, nine rebounds and a steal against Ohio State.
Harrar has been more than just a big body in the paint for the Nittany Lions. He’s become a leader whose actions speak just as loudly as his words.
“He’s a senior, and we are all looking to him to step up, and he does that with his voice and he does that with his play,” Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington said of Harrar. “He’s always in the right spot. He’s always making hustle plays… He just makes all those little plays that get us wins.”
Rematch against
Cornhuskers set
Penn State lost a Jan. 30 road contest against Nebraska last month after the Cornhuskers tabled the contests following positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
The Nittany Lions and Cornhuskers will now play in Lincoln at 8 p.m. on Feb. 26.
Nebraska defeated Penn State, 62-61, on Feb. 14 at the Bryce Jordan Center to snap a 26-game Big Ten losing streak.