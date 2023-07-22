NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden understands what comes with the success he has had on the ovals in the IndyCar Series.
And he knows what everyone thinks when he shows up at Iowa Speedway.
“There’s a pressure that’s on us when we show up here, and that’s the assumption,” Newgarden said. “The assumption that we’re going to be great, that we’re the No. 2 car, and we should be really good here.”
Newgarden was good again at the .875-mile oval, winning for the fifth time at the track in Saturday’s opening 250-lap race of a weekend doubleheader.
It was Newgarden’s third win of the season, all on ovals. Newgarden also won at Texas Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.
“When we walk in here, they just assume we’re going to be quick,” Newgarden said. “It’s not the attitude you can have. You can’t feel like anything is given.”
Scott McLaughlin finished second. Pato O’Ward, who along with Newgarden won in last season’s doubleheader at Iowa, was third, and Marcus Ericsson finished fourth.
“I’m going to get him at some point,” McLaughlin said of Newgarden. “I’m very determined. It’s a nice little rabbit to chase when he’s out front. When you know what he’s doing, and can keep up to him, it’s a nice feeling.”
Newgarden sat down with McLaughlin this week and talked about how to solve Iowa Speedway.
“I’ve tried to be as transparent as I can with him, as a teammate,” Newgarden said. “If he knows exactly what I know, it’s going to come down to who is going to do the better job. If he does a better job than me, then he deserves to win. But I hope he doesn’t do a better job than me tomorrow.”
“What I learned with Josef the last couple of weeks was huge,” McLaughlin said.
Newgarden, who started third, kept pace with Team Penske teammates Will Power and McLaughlin throughout the early portion of the race as they weaved their way through the 28-car field on the .875-mile oval. The three began lapping cars by Lap 17 and had lapped everyone but the rest of the top 10 by Lap 58.
Power, the pole-sitter for this race and today’s 250-lap race, led all but one of the first 120 laps. McLaughlin challenged early but couldn’t get around Power, but Newgarden was able to get into the lead on the 121st lap with a pass on the back straightaway after Power slid a little high coming out of the second turn.
The race was run without a caution flag until Graham Rahal hit the wall coming out of the fourth turn on Lap 152. Newgarden was able to maintain his lead out of the ensuing round of pit stops, with McLaughlin right behind him.