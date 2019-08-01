Josiah Viera, who battled the extremely rare and fatal Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome that ages a person approximately a decade every year, will be inducted into the New York-Penn League Hall of Fame just months after his death.
The league has announced its 2019 Hall of Fame Class, which includes Viera — who was 14 when he died last December — Gene Baker, Jane Rogers and New York Yankees great Bernie Williams.
Viera, of Hegins, served as the 2009 Pennsylvania Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network, meeting then-President Barack Obama and inspired a pair of ESPN 30-for-30 specials about his love for baseball and the impact he’s had on players — including many within the St. Louis Cardinals system.
According to a release from the New York-Penn League, "Viera captured the hearts of baseball fans around the country during his life, but it was in the New York-Penn League, with the State College Spikes, that his impact was most directly felt. His joyous spirit and enthusiasm was a source of inspiration for players, coaches, staff and fans. During his time as the Spikes' honorary bench coach, Josiah helped propel the club to three Pinckney Division titles and New York-Penn League championships in 2014 and 2016."
Inductions are scheduled to take place on August 21, during pregame ceremonies at the 2019 New York‐Penn League All‐Star Game at Richmond County Bank Ballpark, home of the Staten Island Yankees.
Baker broke the managerial color barrier by becoming the first African-American manager in organized baseball, when the Pittsburgh Pirates named him skipper of the Batavia club in 1961.
Rogers was the first person hired by the Staten Island Yankees in 1999 and has been with the club for the entirety of its twenty-year history in New York City. Originally hired as the organization’s office manager, Jane has progressed through various roles, including that of General Manager, and her current position as Senior Vice-President, Baseball Operations.
Williams hit .344 as a member of the 1987 Oneonta Yankees playing in 25 games before a promotion to Ft. Lauderdale. He made his Major League debut with the N.Y. Yankees on July 7, 1991 and would go on to play his entire 16 year MLB career in pinstripes. In his 16 seasons he collected 2,336 hits, 449 doubles, 287 HR and 1,257 RBI to go along with a lifetime batting average of .297. He is a four-time World Series champion and the all-time leader in postseason RBI with 80. He also ranks second all-time in postseason HR (22), hits (128), doubles (29), total bases (223), and runs (83).