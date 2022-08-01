The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 43rd home run, Jose Trevino had his first multihomer game, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 7-2 Monday night in a series opener between teams bulking up for the postseason.
Anthony Rizzo started the onslaught with a three-run homer in the first, and New York clinched its 31st consecutive winning record at home (41-13), second only to its big league standard of 47 in row from 1918-64. The Yankees are 70-34, the first team to reach 70 wins this year.
Rizzo put the Yankees ahead in the first with a three-run homer off Marco Gonzales (6-11). The drive over the Yankees’ bullpen in right was Rizzo’s fourth homer in six games and raised his season total to 26 along with 65 RBIs.
Orioles 7, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cedric Mullins homered leading off Baltimore’s first game without Trey Mancini, Anthony Santander extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single, and the Orioles matched their 2021 win total.
Hours after the Orioles traded their longest-tenured player and fan favorite, with Mancini going to Houston in a three-team deal, they won their 52nd game to get back over .500 and within 21/2 games of the American League’s final wildcard spot. Baltimore was 52-110 last season.
Spenser Watkins (4-1) struck out five without a walk over six innings. The only run allowed by the right-hander was on a solo homer by Corey Seager in the sixth inning.
Red Sox 3, Astros 2
HOUSTON — Jarren Duran homered and drove in a career-high three RBIs, and Boston overcame sloppy fielding early for a win over Houston.
The 25-year-old Duran got the Red Sox on the board in the third inning when he drove in a run with a ground-rule double.
Nathan Eovaldi (5-3) allowed four hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts in 61/3 innings to get his first win since June 8.
Twins 5, Tigers 3, 10 innings
MINNEAPOLIS — Gio Urshela hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the 10th inning, and Jose Miranda had three RBIs as Minnesota came back to beat Detroit, and maintain their one-game lead in the AL Central.
Royals 2, White Sox 1
CHICAGO — Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield hit solo home runs, Daniel Lynch took a shutout into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and Kansas City edged Chicago for its second straight win.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 7, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor homered, Max Scherzer defeated his former team, and New York beat Washington for its seventh consecutive victory on the eve of ace Jacob deGrom’s season debut.
Washington slugger Juan Soto homered off Scherzer in what could be his final game with the Nationals.
The first-place Mets could acquire some more pieces at the deadline, but their biggest addition will likely be deGrom. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner, shut down in spring training with a stress reaction in his right scapula, has not pitched in the majors since July 2021, and will come off the injured list today.
Reds 3, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Rookie Hunter Greene won for the first time in nearly two months, allowing one hit in six scoreless innings to lead Cincinnati over reeling Miami.
INTERLEAGUE
Guardians 6, Diamondbacks 5, 11 innings
CLEVELAND — Amed Rosario homered early and singled in the winning run in the 11th inning for his third hit of the game as Cleveland beat Arizona.
Rosario hit a line drive past a diving Christian Walker at first base and into right field to score rookie Will Benson from third, setting off a celebration behind the mound.