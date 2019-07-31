Southern Columbia football standout Julian Fleming was named to the Maxwell Football Club's 2019 watch list, for awards handed out to the nation's best scholastic football player on each side of the ball.
Fleming is one of just two players on the 88-player offensive list from Pennsylvania. He is joined by Mars offensive lineman Michael Carmody.
Fleming is the top wide receiver in the Class of 2020 according to both Rivals.com and 24/7 sports. He made a verbal commitment to Ohio State earlier this year.
Fleming had 78 catches for 1,412 yards and 22 touchdowns last season along with four interceptions, returning three for touchdowns, leading Southern to its second consecutive state title.
Fleming will enter his senior season with a shot at breaking every career receiving record in Pennsylvania. Bishop McDevitt’s Brian Levalle holds the record with 269 career catches; Fleming will enter his senior season 86 catches short of that record.
Kevin Guylas’ yardarge record of 4,441 yards is in reach. Fleming enters the season with 3,830 yards. Fleming is currently third all-time in TD catches with 55, behind two players that finished their careers in 2018. Ligonier Valley’s Aaron Tutinto holds the record with 61, while Farrell’s Jordan Townsend has 56.
Former winners of the football club's National Player of the Year, established in 2007, are Trevor Lawrence (2017) and former Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry (2012).
"We are very excited to continue our partnership with adidas as the presenting sponsor of the MFC National High School Offensive & Defensive Player of the Year awards," said Mark Wolpert, executive director of the Maxwell Football Club. "These awards have gained a great deal of notoriety on a national scale since its inception and partnering with a company like adidas."