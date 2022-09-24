MIFFLINTOWN — Regan Lowrey kicked the game-winning goal for the Indians in the second half at the 28:30 mark. Mylee Landis dished out the assist for Lowrey's goal.
East Juniata dropped to 0-8-1 and lost its first conference game of the season in TVL play. The Tigers' other TVL game ended in a 0-0 tie against Millersburg back on Sept. 19.
Juniata 1, East Juniata 0
Second half
J-Regan Lowrey (Mylee Landis), 28:30.
Shots: J 5-3. Corners: J 3-2. Saves: East Juniata 3 (Grace Hibbs); Juniata 2 (Addison Sheeler).