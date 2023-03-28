MANDATA — Grant Reinhold did double duty for the Indians as he recorded 10 strikeouts on the mound and went 2-for-5 at the plate. Reinhold doubled and tripled, he scored twice, and had a team-high three RBIs.
Brayden Boyer gave the Eagles all three of their runs in the first, third, and fifth innings. Boyer's third hit was a home run during the bottom of the fifth.
Juniata 10, Line Mountain 3
Juniata;301;510;0 — 10-11-0
Line Mountain;101;010;0 — 3-8-6
WP: Grant Reinhold. LP: Brayden Boyer.
Juniata: Carson Kepner 1-for-1, 2 runs; Luis Carabello 1-for-2, run; Reinhold 2-for-5, double, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Thomas Howard 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Louden Sheaffer 0-for-4, run, RBI; Seth Laub 2-for-2, run; Daniel Freed 2-for-4, RBI; Michael Baranello 1 run; Ian Yetter 1-for-3, triple, run.
Line Mountain: Boyer 3-for-3, double, triple, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Connor Hetrick 0-for-3, RBI; Braydon Snyder 1-for-3, RBI.