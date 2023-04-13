MIFFLINTOWN — Liz Gaisior record 13 of 15 outs by strikeouts, and knocked in two runs as the Indians rolled to the TVL softball victory.
Alexea Frontz, Cheyenne Kirk and Riley Lyter each knocked in two runs for the Indians (8-1 overall, 7-1 TVL).
Greenwood falls to 1-5 overall and TVL.
Juniata 14, Greenwood 0 (5 inn.)
Greenwood;000;00 — 0-2-3
Juniata;2(12)0;0x — 14-11-0
Ashlin Bucher and Lydia Miller. Liz Gaisior and Reagan Lowrey.
WP: Gaisior; LP: Bucher.
Juniata: Lowery, 2-for-2, run, RBI; Gaisior, 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Alexea Frontz, 2-for-2, double, run, 2 RBIs; Shalelyn Armstrong, 2-for-3, run, RBI; Cheyenne Kirk, 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Ava Lauver, 1-for-2, double, 2 runs; Ryley Lyter, 2-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs.