MIIFFLINTOWN —Juniata swept all three singles matches to clinch the nonleague match.
The Green Dragons (8-4) swept the doubles matches with wins from — Sarthak Vishwakarma and Matt Rawson at No. 1 doubles, and Erich Stiner and Alexey Rosenberg won the other doubles match.
Juniata 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
Max Lauver (J) def. Eddie Monaco, 6-2, 6-4; Adam French (J) def. Will Cecchini, 6-2, 6-2; Gavin Kint (J) def. Greyson Azeredo, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
Sarthak Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (L) def. Emmett Hibbs-Xane Whitesel, 7-6 (7-2, 4-6, 11-9; Erich Stiner-Alexey Rosenberg (L) def. Ethan Beckes-Jorge Castano, 6-2, 6-2.