MILLERSBURG — Mylee Landis scored two goals and added an assist to fuel Juniata's Tri-Valley League upset.

Regan Lowery contributed a goal and two assists as third-place Juniata (10-7) topped second-place Millersburg.

Millersburg (13-4-1) had an edge in shots (9-6) and corner kicks (5-2), but Emma Arentz made seven saves in the win.

Juniata 4, Millersburg 1

First half

J-Regan Lowery (Mylee Landis), 31:37; J-Landis, 22:31.

Second half

J-Landis (Lowery), 11:50; M-Jana Strait, 4:33; J-Malaree Rusho (Lowery), 3:41.

Shots: M 9-6. Corners: M 5-2. Saves: Juniata 7 (Emma Arentz); Millersburg 3 (Avah Koppenhaver).

