MILLERSBURG — Mylee Landis scored two goals and added an assist to fuel Juniata's Tri-Valley League upset.
Regan Lowery contributed a goal and two assists as third-place Juniata (10-7) topped second-place Millersburg.
Millersburg (13-4-1) had an edge in shots (9-6) and corner kicks (5-2), but Emma Arentz made seven saves in the win.
Juniata 4, Millersburg 1
First half
J-Regan Lowery (Mylee Landis), 31:37; J-Landis, 22:31.
Second half
J-Landis (Lowery), 11:50; M-Jana Strait, 4:33; J-Malaree Rusho (Lowery), 3:41.
Shots: M 9-6. Corners: M 5-2. Saves: Juniata 7 (Emma Arentz); Millersburg 3 (Avah Koppenhaver).