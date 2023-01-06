COCOLAMUS — Caleb Smith had 11 points and freshman Jasper Shepps chipped in 10 points as the Indians sent the Tigers to their third-straight loss after a 7-0 start.
Juniata (6-4 overall, 3-2 TVL) took used a 16-6 advantage in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Owen Dressler had 14 points to lead East Juinata (7-3, 3-2).
Juniata 43, East Juniata 40
Juniata 43
Jasper Shepps 3 1-4 10; Caleb Smith 3 5-8 11; Bryce Rush 2 2-4 8; Ebel Gonzolez 1 1-3 3; Grant Reinford 1 0-0 2; Wyatt Stoner 3 0-0 6; Seth Laub 1 1-3 3. Totals: 14 10-22 43.
3-point goals: Shepps 3, Rush 2.
Did not score: None.
East Juniata 40
Jake Brackbill 2 3-4 9; Caden Geedy 1 0-0 2; Owen Dressler 5 0-0 14; Clark Ritzman 3 1-2 7; Dylan Wagner 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 4-6 40.
3-point goals: Dressler 4, Ritzman 3, Brackbill 2.
Did not score: Brady Roe, Donte Martin, Jack Hoffman.
Score by quarters
Juniata;10;14;16;13 — 43
E.Juniata;9;12;6;13 — 40