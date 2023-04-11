MIFFLINTOWN — Jerret Condo and Jordan Dickinson both tripled and recorded two RBIs for Juniata in a TVL win.
Mason Jones added a double as the Indians scored five runs in the game's first two innings.
Chase Crosby went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored two of Upper Dauphin's three runs. Tyler Erdley scored the other run for the Trojans. Maison Ferree recorded the team's lone RBI.
Juniata 5, Upper Dauphin 3
Upper Dauphin;011;100;0 — 3-9-0
Juniata;230;000;X — 5-10-1
Jonah Peterson and Chase Grassmyer. Carson Kepner, Jordan Dickinson, and Seth Laub, Daylyn Kennedy.
WP: Kepner. LP: Peterson. S: Dickinson.
Juniata: Kepner 1-for-4, run; Grant Reinhold 1-for-4, RBI; Dickinson 1-for-3, triple, run, 2 RBIs; Laub 1-for-1, run; Jerret Condo 1-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs; Mason Jones 1-for-3, double; Daniel Freed 0-for-2; Louden Sheaffer 3-for-3, run; Wyatt Shellenberger 1-for-2, run.
Upper Dauphin: Ferree 3-for-4, double, RBI; Grassmyer 1-for-3; Chase Crosby 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs; Landon Mace 1-for-4; Tyler Erdley 1-for-3, run; Brady Morgan 1-for-3.