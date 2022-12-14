MIFFLINTOWN — Ben Cornell picked a first-period fall at 285 pounds for Halifax, but the Wildcats gave up eight forfeits in the Tri-Valley League matchup.
Cornell got his fall in 1:12. The Wildcats' (0-1) other win was an 8-1 decision by Carter Enders at 189.
Juniata 59, Halifax 9
106: Anthony Maradiag (J) won by forfeit; 113: Joey Bomberger (J) tech. fall Gracie Woodring, 15-0 (3:33); 120: Amelia Smith (J) won by forfeit; 126: Colton Rowles (J) dec. Micah Ocasio, 5-3; 132: Ryder Smith (J) won by forfeit; 138: Casey Smith (J) won by forfeit; 145: Taylor Smith (J) dec. Peter Ranck, 9-5; 152: Charlie Telfer (J) won by forfeit; 160: Livia Arentz (J) won by forfeit; 172: Wesley Woodward (J) won by forfeit; 189: Carter Enders (H) dec. Harrison Mummah, 8-1; 215: Jonathan Kauffman (J) by won forfeit; 285: Benjiman Cornwell (H) pinned Jason Goss, 1:12.